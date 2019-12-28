Mozart, markets… and LOTS of cake: How to see the best of Salzburg in 48 hours

With picture-perfect views, fairly baroque structure and an enthralling outdated city, Salzburg makes for an invigorating metropolis break.

Guests will really feel energised by the whirl of cultural occasions all through the calendar in Mozart’s birthplace and might pattern scrumptious Austrian fare.

Right here’s learn how to see the perfect of it in 48 hours.

Day one – morning

Flights from the UK normally arrive late morning. After touching down, verify in to the Resort Goldener Hirsch on picturesque Getreidegasse – one of many oldest and most enchanting motels in Europe. Its friends have included everybody from Maria Callas to Placido Domingo and Julie Andrews. It additionally occurs to be only a few doorways from the home the place Mozart was born.

Take a stroll from the lodge throughout cobbled Karajan Platz, previous the well-known Horse Pond, with its 17th Century frescoes and equestrian statue, the place parade horses from the Prince of Salzburg’s stables was once groomed.

Take a horse-and-carriage experience to Salzburg Cathedral, based in 774

Get your first style of Salzburg hospitality within the 300-year-old Cafe Tomaselli, with its rococo marble tables and parquet flooring.

It’s frequented by males in lederhosen and ladies in snappy trachten jackets. Select from a number of 200 truffles, together with the legendary sachertorte, and revive your self with the home espresso, which comes with chocolate liqueur, whipped cream and flaked almonds.

From the sq., take a horse-and-carriage experience to Salzburg Cathedral, based in 774 and accomplished in baroque fashion in 1629. Throughout weekdays and on Saturdays, there are every day live shows between Mass.

Salzburg has loads to supply these with a candy tooth

Afternoon

Have a late lunch at close by Zirkelwirt, Salzburg’s oldest restaurant. Attempt the meat consomme with semolina dumplings, roast pork with white beer sauce and dumplings, and end with conventional curd cheese strudel.

Most of outdated Salzburg is pedestrianised, however the streets can contain vertiginous climbs. Stroll off your lunch by visiting Mozart’s birthplace, now a museum, on Getreidegasse, the place there are all the time performances of his most well-known compositions.

Afterwards, saunter to the winter markets on Residenzplatz, the center of the outdated city, beneath the customarily snow-capped Hohensalzburg Fortress. There’s all the time choral singing to accompany mulled cider, punch, sugared nuts, stollen and baked apples. There are some actually beautiful ornaments on the market, in addition to exquisitely carved music containers, linen and cheeses.

Night

Because of the salt mines discovered within the Center Ages, the archbishops of Salzburg had been the richest in Austria. Wrap up and cross the bridge to the romantically lit Mirabell Palace, in-built 1606 by Prince Archbishop Wolf Dietrich. Its opulent marble corridor is the setting for nightly chamber live shows. Afterwards, head again to the restaurant within the Goldener Hirsch for tafelspitz (an area delicacy of boiled beef) and Salzburgerknockerl – an egg-white souffle baked to resemble the peaks of the three mountains that encompass town.

Day two – morning

Stroll to the Alter Markt for breakfast at Cafe Furst, based in 1884. The home specials embody the well-known Mozartkugel, a pistachio and marzipan ball lined in chocolate and served on sticks, and Salzburger schilling, a crunchy baked nougatine. Alternatively, strive the poppy seed brioche within the form of a crescent.

A cardboard-cut-out reminder of town’s most well-known resident

TRAVEL FACTS Return flights to Salzburg value from £43 with Ryanair (ryanair.com), from £85 with British Airways (ba.com) and from £88 with easyJet (easyjet.com). Traditional rooms on the five-star Resort Goldener Hirsch value from £228 an evening (marriott.com). The Salzburg Competition (July 18 to August 30) is celebrating its centenary. For particulars, see salzburg.information.

After breakfast, potter alongside the river and take within the native outlets. Purchase a conventional loden coat at Lanz of Salzburg. Then climb up the hillside highway to the Hohensalzburg Fortress to marvel at its turreted ivory splendour.

Constructed within the 12th Century, the fortress recreates tableaux of medieval life. By the point you will have toured the fortress and made your approach again to the Alter Markt, you’ll have labored up a hearty urge for food. Sate your self at Restaurant Triangel at 7 Philharmonikergasse – foodies decide it the perfect restaurant in Salzburg.

Sit at one among its cosy wood tables and have a white wine spritz earlier than selecting between veal goulash with home-made noodles, trout with truffled potatoes, or pork stomach with white cabbage.

Spherical off your meal with apricot pancakes.

Afternoon

Return to the lodge and take a taxi to Schloss Hellbrunn, ten minutes out of Salzburg. The gardens are well-known for his or her trick water options (put together for a drenching, do you have to select to take the guided tour). You may catch a bus from right here to Schloss Leopoldskron, with its swan lake, which turns into a skating rink in winter. Watch the sundown flip the sky an iridescent rose-pink, often called Alpine glow.

Night

Have an apricot brandy on the cosy bar on the Goldener Hirsch, which has a roaring fireplace. Then enterprise out into the bracing Salzburg air and spend the night at one of many metropolis’s well-known Fortress live shows. (Should you can’t face one other stroll up the hill, take a horse and carriage and snuggle underneath fur rugs.) The live shows happen within the resplendent Golden Corridor and embody a three-course dinner within the panoramic restaurant.