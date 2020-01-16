MP PSC answer key: MPPSC answer key released, check this way

MP PSC Reply key 2020: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Fee (MP-PSC) has launched the reply for the state service preliminary examination. The Fee launched the solutions on www.mppsc.nic.in, www.mppsc.com and www.mppscdemo.in. Allow us to inform you that greater than three and a half lakh individuals had utilized for the BMP PSC Preliminary Examination. Reply might be checked by going to the official web site mppsc.nic.in. After the outcomes, the candidates will be capable of sit the principle examination.

Tell us that Deputy Collector underneath MPPSC State Civil Service Recruitment 2019 , together with DSP 330 will probably be admitted to administrative posts. The Preliminary Examination 12 was held on January 2020. Chosen candidates on grade II posts will get 15800 – 39100 wage on grade. However, candidates chosen for Grade III posts will get 9300 – 34800 wage of Grade Pay.

Examination Sample

– To begin with will probably be prelims. (Goal query OMR primarily based

– Predominant Examination (Written Descriptive)

– Interview