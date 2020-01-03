MPs MUST quiz police chief for backing investigation into late Leon Brittan, ex-detective says

A senior police officer needs to be quizzed by MPs over the investigation of a baseless rape declare in opposition to Leon Brittan, a former high detective stated final night time.

Paul Settle stated James Vaughan, chief constable of Dorset Police, have to be questioned by the house affairs committee over his assist of senior Scotland Yard officers accused of hounding the terminally in poor health Tory peer to his grave.

James Vaughan, left, backed Scotland Yard’s choice to interview Lord Brittan, proper, beneath warning about intercourse claims beforehand dismissed by prosecutors

In a controversial evaluate of the case, Mr Vaughan backed the Yard’s choice to interview the previous residence secretary beneath warning about intercourse claims beforehand dismissed by prosecutors.

The rape accusations in opposition to Lord Brittan have been made by a mentally in poor health Labour activist with a historical past of constructing bogus allegations. As a detective chief inspector within the Met, Mr Settle spent a number of months investigating her claims in 2013 earlier than concluding there was no proof that the offence of rape had been ‘made out’.

He dominated there was no must interview Lord Brittan and shut down the probe, codenamed Operation Vincente.

However after former deputy Labour chief Tom Watson intervened on behalf of the accuser in 2014, Met chiefs hurriedly reopened the inquiry and known as the gravely in poor health peer on his cell phone as he lay in his hospital mattress to demand he be interviewed beneath warning.

Beneath strain from the MP, officers continued investigating Lord Brittan even after he died of most cancers aged 75 in January 2015.

In October 2015, the house affairs committee criticised the Met’s remedy of Lord Brittan and praised Mr Settle, who gave proof earlier than it, for his conduct within the case. He advised MPs he had been sidelined by superiors after talking out in defence of the peer and stated he was the sufferer of a ‘witch-hunt’.

Met chiefs hurriedly reopened the inquiry after former deputy Labour chief Tom Watson, pictured, intervened on behalf of the accuser in 2014

Now, on the fifth anniversary of Lord Brittan’s dying, the scandal of the bogus rape claims that dogged his final months has been reignited amid questions over the findings of Mr Vaughan’s evaluate in 2016.

The latest publication of a beforehand suppressed report into the case by ex-Excessive Court docket decide Sir Richard Henriques has raised severe questions concerning the chief constable’s findings.

Sir Richard, who praised Mr Settle’s choice to shut the inquiry with out interviewing the Tory peer, stated in his report printed in October: ‘I do not agree with significant parts of the Dorset review… I do not consider that interviewing Lord Brittan could conceivably have advanced the investigation.’

Sir Richard additionally backed the suggestion that the offence of rape had not been ‘made out’. He added that the ‘prolonged extension’ of the inquiry into Lord Brittan was ‘unjustifiable’ and ‘most unfair’ to the late peer’s household.

He attacked the failure of ex-Met deputy assistant commissioner Steve Rodhouse, who oversaw the probe, to provide a ‘sufficient apology’ to Lord Brittan’s widow Diana.

Mr Rodhouse was additionally in cost on the identical time of the Met’s shambolic Operation Midland investigation into the VIP little one intercourse abuse and homicide lies of the fantasist often known as ‘Nick’, actual identify Carl Beech, now serving an 18-year jail time period.

In her interview with police, Lord Brittan’s accuser – recognized by the pseudonym ‘Jane’ – claimed she was raped in 1967 when she was 19. She admitted she regarded the Tory peer as a political enemy.

The scandal of the bogus rape claims that dogged Lord Brittan’s final months has been reignited amid questions over the findings of Mr Vaughan’s evaluate in 2016

However the abstract of Mr Vaughan’s Dorset evaluate, given to MPs in January 2016, concluded she displayed ‘no malice in her motivation’ and described her as a ‘credible’ and ‘compelling witness’ whose allegations ‘were far from fanciful’.

In response to questions from the Each day Mail, Mr Vaughan revealed he was briefed by Mr Rodhouse – now the £245,000-a-year head of operations on the Nationwide Crime Company – when he carried out his evaluate.

He stated: ‘I respect Sir Richard’s findings however I don’t agree with them. I… firmly imagine that an interview was acceptable, proportionate and obligatory.’

He added his evaluate was ‘thorough, impartial and objective’.

Mr Settle stated: ‘It needs to be famous that when publishing the Henriques report in October, the Met nonetheless noticed match to withhold key proof.

‘This has left the impression that there was nonetheless one thing to really examine, and that re-opening the investigation and subjecting Lord Brittan and his household to such stresses in his closing months was someway justified.

‘Nothing might be farther from the reality. As soon as the circumstances of the allegation are launched everybody will be capable of see how ridiculous the allegation was to start with.

‘It is just proper that Mr Vaughan seems earlier than the house affairs choose committee, the place he can justify his stance and reply to cross-examination based mostly upon the information.’