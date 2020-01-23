‘Mr and Mrs Kaushal’: Things getting serious between Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif?

On Katrina’s birthday, Shah Rukh Khan unveils her first look from Zero













There is not any stopping Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal after the previous mentioned on Karan Johar’s chat present that she want to work with the Uri actor. Whereas their conferences had been restricted to skilled commitments within the preliminary days, the duo quickly began interacting of their private ife as nicely.

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal at Star Display screen Awards 2018Twitter

It was at Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali occasion the place the 2 had set tongues rolling. Kaushal and Kaif had been seen having a good time collectively. Not simply that, Vicky additionally accompanied Katrina to Ali Abbas Zafar’s celebration the place he was seen cheering as Katrina made Ali minimize the cake.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had been just lately noticed collectively at a pal’s home. Whereas the duo entered individually, they did not appear to go away one another’s aspect, mentioned a supply.

Issues getting critical?

Their current outings collectively, which look like extra deliberate than only a co-incidence, hints on the two of them rising fonder in the direction of each-other with every passing day. What’s attention-grabbing is that the 2 haven’t any qualms in getting clicked collectively and fortunately pose for the shutterbugs. Vicky Kaushal has became fairly a girls’ man ever for the reason that success of Uri: The Surgical Strike and Katrina Kaif was no exception to this.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky KaushalInstagram

Ever for the reason that rumours of the 2 being collectively picked up the tempo, Twitter has gone right into a tizzy. From giving them the identify Vickat to Mr and Mrs Kaushal, followers are ready with bated breath for them to make it official. What’s making them happier is the truth that not like many different Bollywood , Katrina and Vicky should not attempting to dodge paparazzi or disguise from them.

Skilled entrance

Vicky Kaushal has his kitty full with some highly effective motion pictures back-to-back. Whereas his Udham Singh would launch on October 2, Karan Johar’s Takht is predicted to be launched quickly after. Put up which, he would start capturing for Meghna Gulzar’s subsequent. Katrina, alternatively, could be seen in Rohit Shetty’s magnum opus Sooryavanshi reverse Akshay Kumar.