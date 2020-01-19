January 19, 2020 | 2:29am

That’s one crappy pc glitch.

Fb was compelled to apologize Saturday after a “technical issue” triggered Chinese language chief Xi Jinping’s identify to seem as “Mr. Sh–hole” when translated from Burmese to English in posts on its platform, the corporate mentioned.

The blunder was observed on the second day of Xi’s go to to the nation to signal infrastructure-related agreements with Burmese state counselor Aung San Suu Kyi.

That meant Fb customers who translated headlines from native shops can be handled to breaking information tales like, “Dinner honors president sh–hole.”

In the meantime, Suu Kyi’s official Fb web page was crammed with the obscenity as she posted about her time with Xi.

Fb’s system didn’t have President Xi Jinping’s identify in its Burmese database, leaving the location to guess the interpretation, the corporate mentioned in a press release. Testing the translations of comparable phrases beginning with “xi” and “shi” introduced the identical “sh–thole” outcomes, it added.

“We fixed a technical issue that caused incorrect translations from Burmese to English on Facebook,” Fb mentioned.

“This should not have happened and we are taking steps to ensure it doesn’t happen again. We sincerely apologize for the offense this has caused.”

With Put up wires.