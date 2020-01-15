Mrs Brown’s Boys’ Brendan O’Carroll has new pilot in the pipeline

Brendan O’Carroll is reportedly set to pilot a brand-new comedy titled The Lebanese Outpost – his first creation since Mrs Brown’s Boys.

O’Carroll has been creating the mission for BBC One, and it’ll apparently concentrate on a gaggle of Irish peacekeepers as they patrol the Lebanon/Israel border.

Chatting with Deadline, O’Carroll stated, “I’m doing a pilot at the moment of another thing that I’m doing called Lebanese Outpost and there’s a couple of projects that I’m working on.”

He added that, if he have been to return and do a full new sequence of Mrs Brown’s Boys, he must drop these initiatives, hinting that such an occasion was unlikely.

There has not been a brand new sequence of the favored sitcom since 2013, though there have been common Christmas and New Yr’s Day specials yearly since 2012.

O’Carroll has stated that the aim of the Christmas specials is to maintain the present within the public acutely aware given that the majority of Mrs Brown’s Boys’ revenue at present comes from touring.

Little else is understood about The Lebanese Outpost at this stage, however it can definitely be one to look out for – even when it appears to counsel a slight departure for O’Carroll.