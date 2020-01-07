January 7, 2020 | eight:26am

Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin Roessler, holds a information convention in regards to the discovery of two units of human stays which had been present in Lincolnia’s Holmes Run Park. The Washington Submit by way of Getty Im

The US Justice Division is searching for the dying penalty for an MS-13 gang member accused of kidnapping, torturing after which killing two Virginia teenagers, courtroom information present.

Elmer Zelaya Martinez, 27, is accused of being the ringleader of the violent Virginia-based Park View Locos Salvatrucha clique of the El Salvador-based gang behind two separate murders in 2016.

Martinez, an immigrant from El Salvador whose avenue identify is “The Killer,” is one among 11 charged within the deaths of Edvin Mendez, 17, and Sergio Triminio, 14, who had been lured and later present in shallow graves in Fairfax County, WUSA9 reported.

Mendez was focused for being within the rival 18th Avenue gang, whereas Triminio was butchered as a result of MS-13 suspected he was a police informant, courtroom paperwork present.

Accused killer Martinez was singled out for the dying penalty due to the “substantial planning and premeditation” and “his lack of remorse,” in keeping with courtroom papers filed in Virginia federal courtroom on Monday.

He “committed the offenses in an especially heinous, cruel, or depraved manner in that they involved torture and serious physical abuse,” Zachary Terwilliger, the US Lawyer for the Jap District of Virginia, wrote within the papers.

As an alternative of regret, he was caught “celebrating” and “bragging about” the killing, the papers declare.

Police take away crime scene tape from the world the place the stays had been discovered. Getty Photos

The accused gang killer additionally poses an ongoing threat even when locked up in jail — and has already been twice caught with a shank whereas behind bars and awaiting trial on homicide and kidnapping fees, the papers declare.

“The United States believes that the circumstances of each offense is such that a sentence of death is justified, and the United States will seek a sentence of death,” the papers state.

Protection lawyer Robert Jenkins believes the motivation is to help President Trump’s powerful stance on immigration, he informed the Washington Submit. Trump has beforehand referred to as MS-13 gang members “animals.”

“I strongly suspect politics is playing a significant role rather than whether or not this is the appropriate thing to do to serve justice,” Jenkins informed the paper.

“Whether or not they truly believe that justice would be served by seeking the death penalty I think is maybe a secondary concern versus what political chips they can gain with his base by appearing to be tough on illegal immigrants.”

Jenkins informed WTOP, “We are really hopeful that when all the facts come out, that a jury that can see through the politics that are being leveraged here, that Mr. Martinez will be spared a death sentence.”