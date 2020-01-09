MS Dhoni May End ODI Career Soon, Still T20 World Cup Contender: Shastri

MS Dhoni, whose cricketing future has been a matter of hypothesis for fairly a while now, “may end his ODI career soon,” India head coach Ravi Shastri has mentioned. Nonetheless, the previous India captain will nonetheless be in rivalry for the upcoming T20 World Cup in October. “I have had a conversation with MS and that is between us. He has finished his Test career, he may soon end his ODI career… In all probability, he will finish one-day cricket,” Shastri informed CNN Information18.

“People must respect that he’s played non-stop in all formats of the game for a while,” Shastri added.

Nevertheless, Shastri added that MS Dhoni must carry out nicely within the Indian Premier League (IPL) to get again into the grove and make himself accessible for choice for the match to be performed in Australia.

“At his age, probably the only format he’ll want to play is T20 cricket which means he’ll have to start playing again, get back into the groove because he’s going to play in the IPL and see how his body reacts,” Shastri mentioned.

“… So he will be left with T20, he will definitely play the IPL. One thing I know about Dhoni is that he will not impose himself on the team. But if he has a cracking IPL, well, then…,” Shastri added.

Within the latest instances, Dhoni has typically confronted criticism for his poor kind and ponderous fashion of batting.

MS Dhoni took a sabbatical from cricket after India’s 50-over World Cup marketing campaign ended with the semi-final loss in opposition to New Zealand in July 2019.

His impending retirement has been one of the vital talked about matters in Indian cricket.

Dhoni final performed a T20I for India in February 2019, in opposition to Australia in Bengaluru.

(With PTI Inputs)