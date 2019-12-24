MS Dhoni Named Captain In Cricket Australia’s ODI Team Of Decade

MS Dhoni has been out of motion since India’s World Cup exit on July 9, 2019, however his spectacular management abilities helped him seal the captain’s and wicketkeeper’s function in Cricket Australia’s One-day Worldwide crew of the last decade. Present India captain Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma had been additionally included within the crew introduced by Cricket Australia on Tuesday. “The input of MS Dhoni with the bat did tail off during the latter part of the decade, but he was a dominant force in a golden period for India’s one-day side,” Cricket.com.au stated in a report on its ODI crew of the last decade.

“Having assured his greatness by guiding his nation to World Cup glory on home soil in 2011, the right-hander became India’s ultimate finisher with the bat,” the report learn additional.

The 38-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman led India to their second World Cup triumph in 2011. Having represented India in 350 ODIs, 90 Exams and 98 T20Is, Dhoni has scored 17,266 worldwide runs, which incorporates 10,773 runs within the 50-over format.

From behind the stumps, Dhoni has affected a staggering 829 dismissals.

“Dhoni’s average of more than 50 is undoubtedly boosted by the fact 49 of his innings were unbeaten. But on the 28 occasions he has been not out in a run chase this decade, India have lost only three times. And his work behind the stumps has rarely let him or his bowlers down,” the report learn additional in reward of former India captain.

Dhoni is at the moment on a sabbatical from cricket and has missed the bilateral sequence towards the West Indies, South Africa and Bangladesh. He wasn’t included in squads for upcoming T20I sequence towards Sri Lanka and ODI sequence towards Australia.

Aside from the three Indians, the Cricket Australia’s ODI crew consists of Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Shakib al Hasan, Jos Buttler, Rashid Khan, Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult and Lasith Malinga.