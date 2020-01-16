MS Dhoni Starts Training With Jharkhand Ranji Squad

Dropped from BCCI’s central contracts checklist, former India skipper MS Dhoni started practising with the Jharkhand Ranji Trophy squad on Thursday amid contemporary hypothesis on his future. The 38-year-old confirmed up at his house group’s internet follow in Ranchi, indicating that he’s gearing himself for the upcoming Indian Premier League. This was on a day when BCCI axed him from the checklist of centrally contracted gamers. “Even we did not know that he was going to come and train with us. It was a pleasant surprise. He batted for a while and did the usual training routine, ” a supply near the Jharkhand group administration instructed PTI.

“We are expecting him to train with the team regularly from now on. His presence can only help the players,” the supply added.

The truth is, Dhoni has purchased a model new bowling machine for his coaching. Whereas the Jharkhand group can have their red-ball routines, Dhoni will primarily follow in opposition to the white ball.

Jharkhand’s subsequent match is in opposition to Uttarakhand, beginning on Sunday in Ranchi. The group has returned house after an eight wicket loss in opposition to Maharashtra in Nagothane.

Out of 5 video games, Jharkhand have gained two, misplaced two and drawn one.

Dhoni has not performed a aggressive recreation for the reason that World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand on July 9 although he was seen coaching for the primary time since that defeat in November.

India head coach Ravi Shastri has hinted that the celebrated wicketkeeper-batsman would possibly retire from ODIs quickly however might be in rivalry for a T20 World Cup berth offered he does properly for Chennai Tremendous Kings within the IPL.

The T20 World Cup might be held in Australia in October-November.

Outgoing chief selector MSK Prasad has already made his stance clear, saying that the World Cup-winning captain can solely be chosen once more on the idea of performances.

Whereas Dhoni has not revealed something about his future, he’s sure to captain Chennai Tremendous Kings within the 2020 IPL.

Because the World Cup, he has missed the tour of the West Indies and the house sequence in opposition to South Africa, Bangladesh, the West Indies and the continued one in opposition to Australia.