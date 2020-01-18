M&S sparks fury as it sells pre-cut spuds in eco-unfriendly plastic pouches

By Valerie Elliot For The Mail On Sunday

Revealed: 17:31 EST, 18 January 2020 | Up to date: 17:34 EST, 18 January 2020

It takes only a few seconds – however peeling and reducing up a potato appears to be the newest process too far for in the present day’s time-starved millennials.

They’re turning their backs on the standard spud and shopping for pre-sliced potatoes as an alternative.

The simple spuds have appeared for the primary time on cabinets at M&S – which additionally sells pre-peeled garlic – after the shop’s analysis confirmed simply two per cent of consumers wished to organize dinner day-after-day.

The peeled potato slices are labelled to be used as ‘crisp pie toppings, melt-in-the-mouth gratins and soft Spanish tortillas’. They keep white in color as a result of they’re handled with an anti-oxidant, metabisulphite, to stop them going brown or black

The 700g baggage of British-grown uncooked peeled potato value £2 and are proving common with youthful prospects, regardless that they may decide up a complete kilo of standard potatoes for simply £1.20.

Shane Holland, UK chairman of the Sluggish Meals motion, which promotes conventional cooking, was not impressed. He stated: ‘It suits the sample of us consuming extra ultra-processed meals than every other European nation.

‘Greater than 50 per cent of the meals we eat is very processed.

‘We now dwell in a world the place the common UK family spends an hour per week extra studying cookbooks, watching meals programmes on TV and tweeting footage of their meals than they do really making them.

‘It’s no shock to me that shops are promoting pre-sliced potato as we more and more deal with meals as a commodity to be rushed relatively than taking pleasure over.’

An M&S spokesman stated the truth was that many individuals wished to prepare dinner from ‘semi-scratch’, including: ‘They prefer to spend more time relaxing or being with their family than cooking. This cuts corners and helps those people lacking in enthusiasm or experience to try to cook from scratch.’

The 700g baggage of British-grown uncooked peeled potato value £2 and are proving common with youthful prospects, regardless that they may decide up a complete kilo of standard potatoes for simply £1.20

The peeled potato slices are labelled to be used as ‘crisp pie toppings, melt-in-the-mouth gratins and soft Spanish tortillas’.

They keep white in color as a result of they’re handled with an anti-oxidant, metabisulphite, to stop them going brown or black.

However they lose some dietary worth as jacket potatoes give extra fibre and potassium.

They usually are available plastic pouches labelled ‘not yet recycled’, which implies they go into normal family waste.

The controversial new M&S vary comes within the wake of criticism aimed on the retailer for his or her ready-peeled garlic – shipped 10,000 miles from China and packaged in throwaway plastic pots imported from Belgium.

The Excessive Road meals large not too long ago pledged to chop its plastic waste to zero by 2025.