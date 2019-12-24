Mt. Baldy to reopen on Christmas Day, after disappearance of hiker and death of rescuer

After a two-week closure whereas rescuers scoured Mt. Baldy looking for a hiker who went lacking throughout a summit climb, the world is reopening to guests on Christmas Day, sooner than anticipated.

Angeles Nationwide Forest officers introduced Dec. 11 the mountain would shut for the rest of the month to make sure “every resource can be devoted” to the seek for 52-year-old Sreenivas “Sree” Mokkapati, who went lacking on Dec. eight.

Mokkapati, an Irvine resident, was climbing to Mt. Baldy’s summit with three different hikers however turned separated from the group. His physique has not been discovered. The search has formally been referred to as off.

Every week into the the search, a volunteer crew member, 32-year-old Tim Staples, was discovered useless in an ice chute after being separated type his search companion.

In response to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Division, a public memorial for Staples is scheduled for Saturday at Plentiful Dwelling Church in Rancho Cucamonga. Sheriff’s officers couldn’t be reached for extra info Tuesday morning.

Staples taught social science and English at Damien Excessive College in La Verne. He was a nine-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Division’s West Valley search and rescue workforce.