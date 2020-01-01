MTV Roadies Revolution 2020 Auditions : How to Apply for Roadies Revolution, Registration Form and Audition Schedules Revealed!

MTV Roadies is without doubt one of the hottest youth primarily based actuality exhibits of Indian tv. The 17 yr outdated franchise is again in 2020 with a brand new avatar, termed as ‘Roadies Revolution’. Whereas the telecast dates are but to be introduced for the present, the MTV Roadies Revolution 2020 audition and registration processes will start quickly. There’s numerous hype and pleasure revolving round MTV Roadies Revolution and the insane response for the details about the audition processes exhibits simply that.

MTV Roadies Revolution 2020 Audition Registration Kind

The preliminary registration course of for Roadies Revolution 2020 auditions entails filling up a registration kind which is accessible in Voot, the official web site to observe Roadies and different MTV exhibits on-line.

The registration kind incorporates primary data like identify, age, handle and different contact data. Crucial part of the registration kind entails importing a video for the query – ‘Aap Roadie banke kaunsa revolution laana chahoge?’ , which implies ‘What’s the Revolution You Would Prefer to Convey?

This version of Roadies entails bringing a few change or a revolution for good. Contestants pushed by the imaginative and prescient for revolution, change will be capable to get a good prospect of getting chosen for the auditions.

MTV Roadies Revolution 2020 Audition Course of

After submitting the registration kind, the official evaluate group will evaluate the registration varieties and phone the potential contestants for the auditions which is scheduled for Delhi, Chandigarh, Kolkata and Pune for now.

MTV Roadies Revolution 2020 Audition Schedule

The audition schedules are formally introduced for 4 cities – Delhi, Chandigarh, Kolkata and Pune.