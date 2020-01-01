MTV Roadies Revolution 2020 Auditions : How to Apply for Roadies Revolution, Registration Form and Audition Schedules Revealed!

MTV Roadies is without doubt one of the hottest youth primarily based actuality exhibits of Indian tv. The 17 yr outdated franchise is again in 2020 with a brand new avatar, termed as ‘Roadies Revolution’. Whereas the telecast dates are but to be introduced for the present, the MTV Roadies Revolution 2020 audition and registration processes will start quickly. There’s numerous hype and pleasure revolving round MTV Roadies Revolution and the insane response for the details about the audition processes exhibits simply that.
MTV Roadies Revolution 2020 Audition Registration Kind
The preliminary registration course of for Roadies Revolution 2020 auditions entails filling up a registration kind which is accessible in Voot, the official web site to observe Roadies and different MTV exhibits on-line.
The registration kind incorporates primary data like identify, age, handle and different contact data. Crucial part of the registration kind entails importing a video for the query – ‘Aap Roadie banke kaunsa revolution laana chahoge?’ , which implies ‘What’s the Revolution You Would Prefer to Convey?
This version of Roadies entails bringing a few change or a revolution for good. Contestants pushed by the imaginative and prescient for revolution, change will be capable to get a good prospect of getting chosen for the auditions.
MTV Roadies Revolution 2020 Audition Course of
After submitting the registration kind, the official evaluate group will evaluate the registration varieties and phone the potential contestants for the auditions which is scheduled for Delhi, Chandigarh, Kolkata and Pune for now.
MTV Roadies Revolution 2020 Audition Schedule
The audition schedules are formally introduced for 4 cities – Delhi, Chandigarh, Kolkata and Pune.
Roadies Revolution 2020 Audition In Delhi
Date: fifth January 2020
Venue: Kingdom of Desires , Sector 29, Gurugram
Roadies Revolution 2020 Audition In Chandigarh
Date: seventh January 2020
Venue: Vivek Excessive College, Sector 38-B, Chandigarh
Chandigarh peeps, be careful! 🤩OPPO MTV Roadies Revolution auditions are absolutely taking you for a journey on seventh Jan’ 2020 at Vivek Excessive College, Sector 38B!Gear up for a season like by no means earlier than and observe this area for extra updates.Auditions in Delhi on fifth Jan, Kolkata on 11th Jan & Pune on 15th Jan [email protected] @axiom_ayurveda#RoadiesRevolution #RoadiesAuditions #MTVRoadies
Posted by MTV Roadies Revolution on Saturday, December 28, 2019
Roadies Revolution 2020 Audition In Kolkata
Date: 11th January 2020
Venue: Aquatica, Kouchpukur
OPPO MTV Roadies Revolution
OPPO MTV Roadies Revolution is coming to the town of pleasure. 😍Kolkata, are you prepared to indicate us that you simply rule? 😎 See you on 11th Jan at Aquatica Water Park, Kochpukur.Auditions in Delhi on fifth Jan at Kingdom of Desires, Gurugram, Chandigarh on seventh Jan at Vivek Excessive College, Sector 38-B and Pune on 15th Jan at Mahalakshmi Lawns, Kharadi.Axiom#RoadiesRevolution #RoadiesAuditions #MTVRoadies
Posted by MTV Roadies on Monday, December 30, 2019
Roadies Revolution 2020 Audition In Pune
Date: 15th January 2020
Venue: Mahalakshmi Lawns, Nagar Street
Kasa kai, Pune!Prepared to indicate us what you are manufactured from?Agar hai tum mein woh revolutionary baat, meet us on the OPPO MTV Roadies Revolution Pune auditions on 15th Jan at Mahalakshmi Lawns, Kharadi!Auditions in Delhi on fifth Jan, Chandigarh on seventh Jan & Kolkata on 11th Jan [email protected] @axiom_ayurveda#RoadiesRevolution #RoadiesAuditions #MTVRoadies
Posted by MTV Roadies Revolution on Monday, December 30, 2019
Eligibility Standards of Roadies Revolution
- It’s essential to have legitimate Indian citizenship proof.
- Age standards are required above 18 years outdated.
- Have consciousness concerning the idea of Roadies
- Fill Up Registration kind on Voot app after signing up.
- Examine extra Phrases and Circumstances of MTV Roadies Revolution 2020.
Add Comment