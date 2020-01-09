MTV Supermodel of the Year: Stunning Models pose on a Moving Truck; Rene gets blasted for her Cold Photoshoot!

Its all about being a Supermodel. Skilled judges within the type of Malaika Arora, Milind Soman, Masaba Gupta and Anusha Dandekar shall mentor and choose these 10 Fashions. Ujwala Raut because the Boot Camp teacher shall practice and groom them. These 10 Fashions should undergo completely different photoshoots and duties in sure conditions. They should be their very own finest at these to attain good factors.

MTV Supermodel of the Yr: Photoshoot in a shifting truck and what subsequent!

The contestants shall be assigned with their subsequent photoshoot. Anusha mentions to Ujwala that this photoshoot shall be carried out in a shifting truck. The Fashions should pose themselves in a shifting truck. Usually when in movement, the physique can not keep nonetheless. However right here the Fashions have to remain nonetheless and present some gorgeous pose on a shifting truck. This may give the judges a good studying as to how these Fashions management their physique. Ujwala is seen giving directions to the Fashions to look some other place and never in the direction of the digital camera because it shall make them acutely aware.

Anusha makes all of the contestants snug!

Anusha who can also be the host of the present will probably be seen making contestant snug sufficient whereas doing a photoshoot in a shifting truck. They are going to be seen dancing within the truck to ease their strain. The photoshoot shall happen in FilmCity the place all serials and films have been shot.

Rene will get blasted for a chilly photoshoot!

Earlier, the Fashions needed to pose for a skyline commercial. Right here the fashions should sit and pose on a skyline. They should calm their nerves and provides a shocking photoshoot. Whereas reviewing these images and displaying them to the contestants, Rene is blasted for giving a chilly photoshoot. Masaba states that Rene’s physique language was stiff sufficient and she or he portrayed someplace that she has achieved this photoshoot at some greater altitude. Milind says her expression weren’t that nice and she or he did this photoshoot for the sake of doing it.

Let’s see what’s in retailer for different Fashions as nicely. We should wait and watch as to how the judges react on the Photoshoot achieved by different fashions. Tune into MTV Supermodel of the Yr each Sunday at 7pm solely on MTV.