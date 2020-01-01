MTV Supermodel of the Year Top 10 Contestants List- Unknown Facts about the Supermodels Revealed.

MTV Supermodel is ready to assist 10 aspirants remodel themselves from fashions to supermodels. The judges for the season are Malaika Arora, Milind Soman and Masaba Gupta. The present will probably be hosted by Anusha Dandekar. Ujjwala Raut will act as Boot Camp skilled. Your complete season will see these fashions bear challenges to win the coveted title of Supermodel of the Yr. The present shall air on each weekend on Sunday at 7pm.

MTV Supermodel of the Yr Prime 10 Contestants

Anjali Schmuck

She is of Indian and German nationality at present residing in Mumbai. She is initially from Bengaluru and is 24 years previous. She appeared on the auditions of Miss India 2019 Tamil Nadu. She likes to play guitar and is a health freak. Her Instagram profile is anjali_schmuck_official. Presently, she has 6526 followers. She can be an artist and in addition has an Instagram web page for a similar named @capturinglifeonmycanvas. Right here she posts her artwork work.

Anvita Dixit

She is a Yoga Educator and Public Speaker aside from being a Mannequin. Just lately graduated by doing MA in Cultural and Artistic Industries from King’s Faculty, London as a J.N. Tata Scholar. She resides in Mumbai. Instagram profile title is anvita.dixit and has 4747 followers.

Renee Kujur

She is named look-alike of worldwide singer Rihanna. She is known as Rihanna of India. She is 26 years previous and hails from Jashpur, Chattisgarh. She works for Satin Fashions India and has labored with designers similar to Pam Mehta, Chetan Chiller and Vijay Balhara. She has executed modelling for manufacturers like Reebok and Nift. She can be working for a reason for fight discrimination in opposition to darkish skinned fashions all over the world.

Sakshi Shivdasani

She is 22 years previous,hails from Mumbai and has accomplished her commencement from KC Faculty. She has labored as a mannequin for Maybelline Cosmetics and UberEats. She is aware of Judo and has secured threerd place at DSO stage. She has additionally volunteered and took part in school festivals and wons accolades.

Eashita Bajwa

She is an Actor and Mannequin from New Delhi. She is 21 years previous and at present resides in Mumbai. She was part of Bangalore Trend Week. Her Instagram profile title is eashitabajwa and at present she has 34.9k followers. She is a positive artist with a resilient character.

Drisha Extra

She is from Chalisgaon, Maharashtra. She has acted in a movie recognized Maheruh which launched in 2017. Her Hobbies are swimming and dancing. Her favorite celebrity is John Abraham.

Anushka Sharma

She is 23 years previous and is from Singapore.

Manila Pradhan

She is 24 years previous and hails from Namchi, Sikkim. She has a level in Pharmacy. Later, she took theatre and appearing course in Mumbai.

Priya Singh

She is 24 years previous and hails from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh.

Yukti Thareja

She is 19 years previous and hails from Karnal.