MTV’s ‘Are You The One?’ Star Alexis Eddy Dead At 23

Alexis Eddy, a former contestant on MTV‘s Are You The One?, has died at 23 years previous.

The information was confirmed on Thursday morning by the Mannington Police Division after the fact star was discovered lifeless in her house state of West Virginia. As legislation enforcement officers informed E! Information:

“This occurred round 7 a.m. this morning. We have been referred to as for a report of a girl in cardiac arrest. She was pronounced lifeless on the scene and her physique was transported to Fairmont Regional Medical Middle. That is an energetic investigation, so we can’t decide if there was foul play or not suspected at the moment.”

Alexis rose to reputation after showing on the sixth season of the aggressive relationship collection whereas it was filming in New Orleans, Louisiana in 2017. On the time, she was simply 21 years previous.

Within the wake of Eddy’s premature passing, the community has additionally launched an official assertion which reads:

“MTV is deeply saddened to hear about the tragic loss of Alexis Eddy. Our hearts go out to her family and friends during this difficult time.”

Inside the final 12 months, the younger star was very open together with her social media followers about her sobriety journey and being in restoration.

Again in September, Alexis tweeted two side-by-side pictures together with her dad to rejoice their private well being achievements. On Twitter, she wrote:

“Guuuuuys look at this pic of me n my daddio finally sober together [crying emojis] pic on the right was two years ago… what a difference. So very blessed today. #RecoveryRocks”

Guuuuuys have a look at this pic of me n my daddio lastly sober collectively 😭😭😭 pic on the appropriate was two years in the past… what a distinction.

So very blessed at the moment.#RecoveryRocks pic.twitter.com/0J8sIY8Duc — Alexis Eddy (@lexoquence) September 28, 2019

Ugh. Regardless of early struggles with substance abuse, it appeared like she was laborious at work at getting higher with a constructive outlook on her future.

That very same month, she additionally shared an Instagram replace about being clear and sober, too:

What a candy soul that left the world means too quickly…

As we talked about earlier, no reason behind dying has been decided but and the investigation is ongoing. Toxicology studies will hopefully present a greater concept of how issues turned tragic for the starlet.

Late final 12 months in October, it was revealed that Alexis was engaged, however her announcement put up seems to have been since faraway from social media.

As anticipated, a couple of of Eddy’s castmates have already begun sharing tributes to her on-line.

AYTO star Ethan Cohen described his final encounter with Alexis in a collection of tweets. Along with sharing a cute video of them collectively, he wrote:

“Literally talked to Alexis yesterday about how much better her life is sober. Just don’t even know how to feel right now. Can’t believe we’ll never have another heart to heart convo.”

In the meantime, Alexis’ “perfect match” on her season, Anthony Martin, shared loving phrases about her, too:

“Blessed to have had you as my perfect match. Wouldn’t change it for the world. You’ll forever be missed. Rest In Peace beautiful.”

Our ideas are with Eddy’s household throughout this tough time. R.I.P.