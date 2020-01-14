Mucky pup! Cheeky dog poops three times in house – guess how he responds when owner ticks him off

By Katie Weston For Mailonline

Revealed: 05:20 EST, 14 January 2020 | Up to date: 05:40 EST, 14 January 2020

That is the second a pet canine gave an extremely cheeky response after being scolded by its proprietor.

The canine pooped thrice inside the home regardless of going exterior an hour beforehand, based on the video posted to YouTube.

Hilarious footage reveals the shocked proprietor pointing at one piece of poop earlier than strolling throughout to a different rug and pointing at two different items of poop, whereas telling off his pet canine.

The proprietor factors at three bits of poop whereas scolding his canine. He continues strolling across the room, questioning: ‘The place else is your poop?’

The proprietor, livid on the discovery, questions his canine in a harsh tone: ‘Dude, what, did not you exit an hour in the past?’

The canine merely sits on the ground and appears up at its proprietor.

The person, regarded as in the US, then factors at three bits of poop on the carpet, saying: ‘Poop, poop, poop.’

Hilarious footage then reveals the canine’s response to being instructed off by its proprietor, speeding over to one of many rugs and doing a fourth poop

He continues strolling across the room, questioning: ‘The place else is your poop?

‘There’s received to be extra.’

The canine then runs over to the carpet subsequent to the place its proprietor is stood, sitting down and doing a fourth poop.

The disgusted proprietor exclaims: ‘Eww, come on, get out of right here!’