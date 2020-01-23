Mud Stops Play: After Smog, Wind, Rain, New Challenge For Australian Open

An Australian Open that has been hit by climate extremes confronted a brand new problem on Thursday: soiled rain, after in a single day downpours left courts muddy and unplayable. Staff armed with squeegees and high-pressure hoses rushed to scrub the surfaces, delaying matches on many of the courts. The soiled rain, blamed on smoke hanging within the air from Australia’s raging bushfires, is simply the newest hazard at a event that has been beset by meteorological mishaps. Additional rain set again Thursday’s begin nonetheless additional, with most courts out of motion till three:00 pm (0400 GMT), 4 hours after they had been as a result of start.

“Due to the rain and dust overnight the outside courts need high pressure cleaning,” organisers tweeted.

“Our team is working across Melbourne Park to prepare the outside courts for play,” they added.

Smog from the lethal wildfires hit hazardous ranges throughout qualifying, leaving gamers with coughing suits and respiratory issues and triggering a rash of complaints.

Though the haze cleared earlier than the event’s begin on Monday it was changed by torrential rain, which worn out half of the day’s schedule and brought on a backlog of matches.

Robust winds then buffeted Melbourne Park on Wednesday, giving gamers additional issues as balls blew off-course and wobbled within the air.

Earth, wind and hearth

The yr’s opening Grand Slam is extra accustomed to a unique type of drawback: excessive warmth, which incessantly causes gamers to don ice towels and sometimes halts matches.

Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic was one of many few who had been in a position to play on Thursday, as she beat Jelena Ostapenko on Margaret Courtroom Enviornment, one in every of three stadiums with a retractable roof.

“I’m super-happy to get the match out of the way. I didn’t know the (other) courts were, like, wet and dirty and all that. But for sure it was difficult today,” Bencic stated.

“It was sometimes sunny and then suddenly was almost raining. Then windy. Yeah, you just kind of have to accept it and go with it and try your best.”

Males’s champion Novak Djokovic, after contending with robust winds in his second-round win on Tuesday, stated it was anybody’s guess what the climate would serve up subsequent.

“I don’t know, you tell me,” he stated. “It’s never pleasant to play in these kind of conditions when you have such a strong wind. Hopefully we won’t be affected here in Melbourne by the quality of air.”

Melbourne, on Australia’s southern coast, has a well-earned status for changeable climate, as it’s liable to each chilly Antarctic winds blowing throughout the Southern Ocean, and sizzling Outback breezes.

Excessive climate is a rising concern in Australia after the bushfire emergency of latest months, which has left 29 lifeless and ravaged huge swathes of the nation, torching 1000’s of properties.