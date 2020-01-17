Mujhe papa ne ghar se bhagaya tha struggle karne ke liye: Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann KhurranaPR Handout

Beginning proper from his first Bollywood stint ‘Vicky Donor’, Ayushmann Khurrana has turned out to be some of the new age bankable actors within the business. Be it ‘Article 15’, ‘Bala’ or ‘Andhadhun’, he hasn’t didn’t fill his viewers with awe.

From comedian timing to his expressive appearing, Ayushmann has been giving hits one after the opposite. However like a string of actors have disclosed their wrestle story and the way they ran away from their house to settle within the movie capital of the nation, Ayushmann has a narrative fairly opposite to this.

The actor revealed that in contrast to different celebrities, he was thrown out of the home by his personal father to wrestle. In an interview with Neelesh Mishra final yr, he had narrated his story.

When father threw him out to wrestle in Mumbai

“When I first told my father that I want to be an actor and want to pursue arts, he said, ‘how will you earn? You won’t even get married, you will have to live you entire life on Samosa and chai. So it can’t be that you just do arts.’ So, he put two conditions in front of me if I were to pursue theatre. ‘One, you have to have a 100% attendance in the college and second, you have to top’. So, I was the only one in my class who used to consistently attend all the classes and topped all three years,” Ayushmann had mentioned.

Ayushmann KhurranaPR Handout

Effectively not solely he did nicely academically, the ‘Badhai Ho’ star tried to ascertain a profession in theatre as nicely. Shedding gentle on the identical, the actor added, “In 2006, was about to do a play with my group in which I was the lead actor. I had planned that I would do theatre and prepare myself completely before going to Mumbai.”

He then advised that whereas he was getting ready himself each bodily and mentally to outlive the massive Mumbai crowd, his father had one other plan for him. “Sometimes you are unaware of the fact that you are ready to go. It was then that my father packed my bags and threw me out. Log bhag kar actor bante hain, mujhe bhagaya gaya tha,” he defined.

Crediting his father’s astrology behind this, he shared, “My father is an astrologer so he said that you are all prepared and if you stop now you will remain here. But I don’t know if it was his astrological brain or his fatherly wisdom. He was sending me to struggle there.”

Ayushmann with a good friend of him and his girlfriend in a single room

With none acquaintance or place to stay within the costly metropolis, Ayushmann contacted one in all his outdated pals who used to stay together with his girlfriend in a single room set. Each time the 2 acquired right into a quarrel, Ayushmann needed to sleep in between them on their “queen size bed.”

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

He already has addressed quite a few social points in his movies and as soon as once more the actor is about to sort out homosexual love in his subsequent outing ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’ which will likely be helmed by Hitesh Kewalaya. Talking concerning the topic of the upcoming movie, Ayushmann in an interview, had affirmed his perception that there couldn’t be a greater time to make a movie based mostly on the LGBTQ group.

“I believe that India is ready for that character and that kind of cinema. Also, when the Supreme Court has legalised same-sex relationship, this is the right time for a love story on the LGBTQ community,” the actor mentioned.

The actor, till now, has damaged many stereotypes and proved that he loves cinema.