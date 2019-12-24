Mukesh Ambani Adds $16 Billion To Wealth, Becomes 12th Richest: Report

Mukesh Ambani added $16.5 billion to his wealth in 2019 taking his complete internet price to $60.eight billion

New Delhi:

Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani added $16.5 billion to his wealth in 2019 taking his complete internet price to $60.eight billion, in keeping with the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

With round $61 billion of internet price as of Tuesday, the petroleum-to-telecom tycoon is the 12th richest particular person on the earth.

The latest constant rise in RIL’s shares costs is a significant cause prior to now one yr. Knowledge from the Nationwide Inventory Alternate (NSE) exhibits that stated that RIL’s share value rose by over 41 per cent prior to now one yr.

On Tuesday, its shares closed at Rs 1,544.50, decrease by Rs 26.90 or 1.71 per cent from its earlier shut.

Previously few years, the corporate has considerably diversified its enterprise with its disruptive entry into the telecom section with Jio, then into the broadband companies with Jio GigaFiber. The group has additionally strengthened its retail presence and would quickly enter the e-commerce section giving a troublesome competitors to the incumbents Amazon and Flipkart.

The listing of the world’s richest people is topped by Invoice Gates with a internet price of $113 billion, aided by an addition of $22.four billion this yr.

Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma’s (19th richest) internet price rose by $11.three billion whereas Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, the second richest particular person on the earth, misplaced $13.2 billion.

