Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi To Lead Delegation To Oman Over Sultan’s Death

Sultan Qaboos wrested energy in 1970 and led Oman’s speedy progress and growth

New Delhi:

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi will lead a delegation to Oman on Tuesday to convey India’s condolences over the dying of Sultan Qaboos bin Mentioned al-Mentioned, one of many longest-serving rulers within the Gulf area and an in depth pal of New Delhi.

India is observing a day of state mourning on Monday over the dying of Sultan Qaboos. He died on Friday at age of 79.

Making the announcement of Mr Naqvi’s go to to Oman, the Exterior Affairs Ministry mentioned he’ll carry a message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Sultan Sayyid Haitham bin Tariq al Mentioned, who was sworn in as successor of Sultan Qaboos.

The MEA described Sultan Qaboos as a “true friend and well-wisher” of India who was instrumental in guiding and elevating India-Oman engagements to the strategic degree.

“Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Minister of Minority Affairs is leading the government of India delegation to Muscat on 14 January to pay our sincere and heartfelt condolences on behalf of the government and people of India,” the Ministry of Exterior Affairs mentioned.

Sultan Qaboos, who wrested energy in 1970 and led Oman’s speedy progress and growth, was extensively revered globally for his imaginative and prescient for the Gulf area.

“In the passing away of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos the world has suffered an irreparable loss of a visionary leader and statesman who not only led his nation towards remarkable progress and prosperity but also was a beacon of peace for our region and the world,” the MEA mentioned.

It mentioned India maintained shut and pleasant relations with Oman beneath the management of Sultan Qaboos.

Earlier, PM Modi congratulated Sayyid Haitham on taking on as Sultan of Oman.

“I heartily congratulate HM Sayyid Haitham bin Tariq al Said on taking over as Sultan of Oman. I am confident that under his leadership, Oman will continue to progress and prosper and contribute to global peace,” he tweeted.

“India has millennia old relations with Oman. We look forward to working hand in hand with HM Sayyid Haitham to further strengthen our strategic partnership,” PM Modi mentioned.