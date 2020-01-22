Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Visits Srinagar, Says, “Positive Atmosphere”

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi visited a distributors’ market in Lal Chowk metropolis centre.

Srinagar:

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday stated the crew of Central ministers have been in Jammu and Kashmir to unfold positivity among the many folks and to create a “strong environment of change”.

A gaggle of central ministers are on a go to to Jammu and Kashmir to unfold consciousness concerning the constructive affect of scrapping of Article 370 provisions and improvement measures taken by the federal government for the area.

“The people have a lot of confidence, there is a positive atmosphere and we are here to go to the people and spread this positivity among other people too by communicating with them. We are working to create a strong environment of change,” Mr Naqvi stated in Srinagar.

#WATCH J&Ok: Union Minister MA Naqvi meets and interacts with locals at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, he says, “There is a positive environment, we are spreading this positivity among other people too by communicating with them. We’re working to create a strong environment of change”. pic.twitter.com/bNt6MtgdFH — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2020

The Union minister visited a distributors’ market in Lal Chowk metropolis centre – the business hub of Srinagar.

The Union minister was accompanied by Farooq Khan, advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu.

Mr Naqvi additionally visited the Mecca Market and interacted with distributors and guaranteed them of redressal of their issues.

Earlier, the authorities had sealed the street from Regal Chowk to the Clock Tower in Lal Chowk for his go to.

All visitors was diverted to different roads, inflicting inconvenience to the folks.