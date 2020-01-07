Mukiss – “Bruise Blue”

I first time I noticed Caeleigh Featherstone carry out was within the tiny again room of Tree Bar, in Columbus neighboorhood hangout and music venue with an uncle’s-basement vibe and a huge tree stump grown via the center of the ground. (The tree trunk used to increase right through the ceiling, however that's one other story.) On the time Featherstone was taking part in keyboards and contributing vocals to WV White, a gaggle that did unbelievable issues with slapdash '90 s indie rock. It was late on a weeknight, and hardly anybody was there, however the band’s efficiency despatched me reeling. They blurred psych, pop, shoegaze into large droning swells, like native heroes Occasions New Viking in the event that they hit the burden room and stretched out to luxuriant lengths.

Featherstone has coated quite a lot of floor since then, each musically and geographically. She's been a touring member of the fiercely beloved emo experimentalists Foxing and pristine power-pop specialists the Sidekicks. Most famously, she joined Columbus folk-rock adventurers Saintseneca in 2018 after Maryn Jones (Yowler, All Canines) departed the lineup, showing on their most up-to-date ANTI- launch Pillar Of Na and contributing to a different certainly one of my favourite live shows by a Columbus band, this one fairly a bit extra crowded than that outdated WV White gig.

So my curiosity in a Featherstone solo venture is excessive, even (particularly?) One which diverges sharply from her earlier affiliations. As Mukiss, she's making a time-honored transition, infusing her guitar-based indie rock with a heavy dose of keyboards and electronics. Debut single “Bruise Blue,” which emerged over the vacations, suggests she’s going to excel on this context, too. It's produced by Glenn Davis of Method Sure, a musician who has lengthy been adept at translating quirky DIY indie fare into the electro-pop realm, however the track's confessional and melodic energy belongs to Featherstone alone.

Hear beneath.