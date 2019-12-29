Mulayam Singh Yadav Admitted To Private Hospital In Mumbai: Report

Mulayam Singh Yadav was suggested to shift to Mumbai and he got here right here three days again (File Picture)

Mumbai:

Samajwadi Get together founder and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav has been admitted to a hospital in Maharashtra capital Mumbai over stomach well being points, sources stated on Sunday.

The 80-year-old chief, who can be a former Defence minister, got here to a personal hospital in Mumbai three days again on the recommendation of docs, they stated.

“He has been admitted to a private hospital here for abdominal complaints,” an in depth aide of the chief stated.

Mr Yadav was suggested to shift to Mumbai and he got here right here three days again, he stated.

“He is likely to be discharged today, but it depends on the doctors’ examination and their satisfaction with his response to medication,” he added.