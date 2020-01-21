Muller’s gin and tonic flavour sparks fury

By Amie Gordon For Mailonline

Anti-alcohol charities and docs have criticised Muller after the corporate launched a controversial new yoghurt flavour containing gin.

The Gin & Tonic yoghurts, which have been launched final yr, include zero.5 per cent gin and will be bought for £three for a pack of six.

Dr Nigel Wells, who works in Selby, North Yorkshire, mentioned the yoghurt was ‘counterproductive to public well being’ and mentioned the thought may trigger drink issues and add to the stress alcoholism places on the NHS.

The product has additionally sparked a heated debate on social media

Dr Wells mentioned: ‘Given the issues we have now with alcohol as a society – which may be very seen in our GP practices and A&E departments – the creation of alcohol-inspired yoghurts appears pointless and counterproductive to public well being.

‘I welcome public dialogue and debate round our use of alcohol, which clearly will be loved sensibly, however in mild of the Dry January marketing campaign and the well being advantages it brings I query whether or not this product is de facto crucial.’

Mr Wells additionally questioned whether or not it was applicable to promote the product on morning tv.

One Twitter consumer wrote: ‘I could not imagine this once I noticed the advert! If it was April fools day I may need thought it was a foolish factor, however alcohol in a yogurt opens up far too many points, what subsequent? Brandy butter in your morning toast?’

Aoife Mcardle added: ‘Individuals do not appear to get the purpose being made.

‘It is not concerning the alcohol % within the product, it is about how a lot alcohol has change into a part of every thing we do. It is an enormous burden on the NHS and should not be so normalised.’

However others argued the yoghurts wouldn’t be bought by folks trying to get drunk.

David Ellis mentioned: ‘I am unable to see anybody selecting these yoghurts as a method to get drunk – I imply zero.5% alcohol is the usual for ‘alcohol-free beer’ – except that is what the expression ‘I am going out to get Mullered’ actually means!’

A spokesperson for Müller mentioned: ”Müllerlight Gin & Tonic Impressed yogurt is fats free, excessive in protein and accommodates zero% added sugar. It may be loved frequently as a part of a wholesome balanced food regimen. We all know from suggestions from our customers that they’re having fun with it.’

Therapy for alcohol habit prices the NHS round £three.5bn a yr.

Drink Conscious has been contacted for remark.