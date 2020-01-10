January 9, 2020 | 7:14pm

Dozens of anti-Semitic playlist titles had been discovered on the music streaming service Spotify, in accordance with a brand new report.

An investigation by The Instances of Israel found the publicly accessible user-generated hateful posts, together with content material discriminating Jews, praising Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler and denying the Holocaust.

One such anti-Semitic playlist was titled “Gas the Jews music.” One other was named “The Holocaust was exaggerated game of hide and seek.”

A number of playlists contained titles that justified Hitler’s actions, equivalent to “Hitler did nothing wrong,” the report mentioned.

It was famous by The Instances of Israel that not all playlists with anti-Semitic names contained offensive songs.

When the net newspaper first reached out to Spotify, the corporate mentioned they proactively take away offensive content material listed by the Federal Division for Media Dangerous to Younger Individuals, a German oversight company.

“We take this topic very seriously. Content (artists and music) listed by the BPjM in Germany… is proactively removed from our service,” the corporate mentioned in an announcement.

“We’re a global company, so we use the BPjM index as a global standard for these issues. Other potentially hateful or objectionable content that is flagged by users or others but not on the BPjM list is handled on a case-by-case basis,” their assertion continued.

After the information web site revealed the story, Spotify vowed to take away the content material flagged within the article.

“The user-generated content in question violates our policy and is in the process of being removed. Spotify prohibits any user content that is offensive, abusive, defamatory, pornographic, threatening, or obscene,” a spokesperson mentioned.