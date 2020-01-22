Multiple Kingdom Hearts Projects in the Works, New Team Will Release a Game ‘Surprisingly Soon’

On the heels of the most recent Kingdom Hearts III replace, a slew of recent details about the way forward for the collection has been revealed. Most notably, two new groups are engaged on Kingdom Hearts associated initiatives at Sq. Enix, with certainly one of them set to launch a sport “surprisingly soon.” There was additionally point out that Re: MIND will likely be Kingdom Hearts III’s “first and last” DLC, with no different content material deliberate for the long run. And the potential of a Ultimate Combine model of the sport doesn’t appear to be within the playing cards, both. With fashionable sport updates and DLC, Re:MIND and the most recent replace basically makes the present KHIII model a Ultimate Combine.

In a Q&A with director Tetsuya Nomura on the Japanese Kingdom Hearts Twitter account (as translated by consumer GOLDPANNER), the director spends time discussing Kingdom Hearts III’s Re: MIND DLC and the way it ties to the primary sport. Nomura explains that the content material is totally different from the Ultimate Combine variations of previous video games by saying:

We launched Ultimate Mixes to regulate the stability of and add issues to the whole sport. Re: MIND is impartial content material you’ll be able to get pleasure from after beating the primary sport. That mentioned, we did additionally add English voices to the Japanese model, restrict reduce bosses, and different stuff you’ll discover acquainted from Ultimate Mixes. So, aside from the truth that the primary sport hasn’t modified a lot, you’ll be able to mainly consider this because the equal of a Ultimate Combine.

Taking a look at the way forward for the collection, Nomura revealed that two new groups have branched off to work on Kingdom Hearts associated initiatives. Nomura acknowledged that one of many new groups will launch a title “surprisingly soon” and that the Kingdom Hearts Union χ crew is gearing up for a “surprising announcement” tomorrow, January 23, 2020.

We nonetheless want a while with reference to major line Kingdom Hearts, however first up, the Kingdom Hearts Union χ workforce can have a stunning announcement tomorrow. Apart from Kingdom Hearts III and Kingdom Hearts Union χ groups, we even have two new groups in operation, and from them, one title will likely be coming surprisingly quickly.

Nothing else was talked about concerning the new title that’s supposedly coming quickly, however at the least we all know we’ll hear some information from the Union χ workforce tomorrow. You possibly can try the total English model of the Q&A within the Twitter thread beneath:

In celebration of the discharge of KHIII Re Thoughts we’re doing a “7 Lights and 13 Darknesses Q&A” – right here is the Darkness Version! #KH3 #_KH #KH3_ReMind pic.twitter.com/VJhstjFTdt — GOLDPANNER (@_KH_ENGLISH) January 22, 2020

To carry you over till new video games launch, you will get Kingdom Hearts III’s Re: MIND DLC when it releases on PS4 tomorrow. Xbox One customers have to attend till February 25, 2020 to get their arms on the brand new content material. The complete sport itself is on the market on PS4 and Xbox One proper now.

[Source: Twitter via Gematsu]