Multiple Matches Announced For WWE NXT Next Week

WWE NXT arrange a number of angles that may play out within the weeks to come back. There are some massive matches booked for subsequent week as nicely.

Click on right here for our full WWE NXT outcomes.

Subsequent week will proceed the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Crew Traditional. The Time Splitters will reunite subsequent week in a really particular match as they tackle Grizzled Younger Veterans.

Additionally, Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne will tackle Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster.

They may maintain a giant Ladies’s Battle Royal match subsequent week on NXT. The winner of that match will get a shot at Rhea Ripley’s NXT Ladies’s Title.

The ladies pictured for this match have been: Bianca Belair, Candice LeRae, Shotzi Blackheart, Chelsea Inexperienced, Dakota Kai, Vanessa Bourne, Kayden Carter, Mia Yim Io Shirai, Xia Li, and Santana Garrett.