‘Multiple rockets hit Taji military base’ in Iraq where American and British troops are based

At the very least 5 rockets have reportedly hit a bases that homes US and British troops in Baghdad, an inside Ministry official recommended Tuesday.

The rockets are stated to have struck the al-Taji navy base, located 30km north of Baghdad, on Tuesday night although there is no such thing as a phrase of what number of casualties have been inflicted or how severely the bottom was broken.

Sirens have been heard ringing out on the US consulate in Erbil, within the Iraqi Kurdistan area, based on Al Ghad TV.

The obvious striked occurred simply hours after a flurry of US airstrikes have been carried out on militia bases in Western Iraq and Syria, concentrating on Iraq’s Well-liked Mobilization Models (PMU) a paramilitary umbrella group.