News

‘Multiple rockets hit Taji military base’ in Iraq where American and British troops are based

January 8, 2020
1 Min Read

BREAKING NEWS: ‘Multiple rockets hit Taji military base’ in Iraq the place American and British troops are based mostly

By Luke Kenton For Dailymail.com

Revealed: | Up to date:

At the very least 5 rockets have reportedly hit a bases that homes US and British troops in Baghdad, an inside Ministry official recommended Tuesday.   

The rockets are stated to have struck the al-Taji navy base, located 30km north of Baghdad, on Tuesday night although there is no such thing as a phrase of what number of casualties have been inflicted or how severely the bottom was broken.

Sirens have been heard ringing out on the US consulate in Erbil, within the Iraqi Kurdistan area, based on Al Ghad TV. 

The obvious striked occurred simply hours after a flurry of US airstrikes have been carried out on militia bases in Western Iraq and Syria, concentrating on Iraq’s Well-liked Mobilization Models (PMU) a paramilitary umbrella group.

Commercial

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment