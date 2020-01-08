Multiple rockets strike Baghdad’s Green Zone 

By Keith Griffith For Dailymail.com

Revealed: 16:36 EST, eight January 2020 | Up to date: 16:44 EST, eight January 2020

Explosions have been heard in Baghdad’s Inexperienced Zone amid reviews of rocket assault.

Air raid sirens wailed within the zone that homes the U.S. embassy shortly after midnight on Thursday native time. Iraqi police mentioned that one rocket had landed about 100 yards from the embassy.

The Iraqi navy mentioned there have been no reviews of casualties within the assault.

Preliminary reviews indicated that the rockets have been Katyushas, a Soviet-area ground-based a number of rocket launcher utilized by a number of factions inside Iraq.

It comes someday after an Iranian ballistic missile strike on Iraqi bases that home U.S. troops. No American casualties have been suffered in that assault.

Growing story, examine again for extra.