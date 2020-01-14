News

Multiple-vehicle crash shuts down westbound lanes of I-70 on Vail Pass, no estimated time of reopening

January 14, 2020
Westbound lanes of Interstate 70 on Vail Cross had been shut down Monday night time by a site visitors crash.

The Colorado Division of Transportation introduced the closure at about eight:40 p.m. and there was no instant estimated time of reopening. The freeway closed as a security precaution at Exit 190 due to a multi-vehicle crash.

A number of sections of the freeway, and different mountain roadways, closed quickly earlier on Monday as a security precaution due to snow, adversarial street situations and site visitors crashes.

Vail climate at about 9 p.m., based on the Nationwide Climate Service, was 14 levels with 94% humidity and visibility of 1.19 miles. There’s a 20% probability of snow within the space via the night time.

