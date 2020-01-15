Mum and Him & Her creator confirms he’s working on a new project

Nice information for followers of Him & Her and Mum – author/director Stefan Golaszewski’s subsequent undertaking is formally underway.

Golaszewski’s earlier works – BBC Three’s Russell Tovey/Sarah Solemani sitcom Him & Her and BBC Two’s Lesley Manville-led comedy Mum – have received passionate fan followings and quite a few prestigious awards.

All 4 sequence of Him & Her at the moment are out there on BBC iPlayer, with Mum’s third and remaining sequence being repeated on BBC Two beginning this week.

Golaszewski has dominated out reviving both present, so what’s subsequent?

Confirming that he’d began engaged on a brand new undertaking, he advised HEARALPUBLICIST: “It’s that I can discuss, I’ve taken it very slowly. We had our third child simply earlier than Christmas, so I had the summer time off. After which I set to work within the autumn, after which took two months off with the child. So I’m now simply getting again into issues correctly…

“Additionally, it was so exhausting making Mum sequence three. It was actually, actually exhausting. So I wanted a little bit of time to recuperate from it, actually.

“So, yeah, things are hopefully now starting to – the wheels are starting to turn.”

Fingers crossed for extra large laughs and heartbreaking moments akin to his earlier two exhibits, each time and wherever this new undertaking lands – although a BBC One sequence may really feel like a pure development after Him & Her (which first aired on BBC Three) and Mum (BBC Two), Golaszewski says he has no explicit ambition to make that leap.

“I don’t really think about it in terms of that,” he mentioned. “I simply write what I really feel the necessity to write, after which see what occurs. If I wrote one thing and any individual thought it was applicable for BBC One, then clearly that may be nice, as a result of it’s good to have entry to as broad an viewers as attainable.

“However a very powerful factor for me is at all times simply with the ability to do what’s proper for the concept, and what’s proper for the viewers. What was good about BBC Three with Him & Her is that there was no large strain on it. There was no nice publicity to the present till proper in direction of the top, and even then, most individuals had by no means heard of it. It was a pleasant method to be taught and to develop.

“And with Mum as properly, regardless that the viewing figures had been actually good, there was no large strain on the viewing figures to be whiz-bang or something. So you’ll be able to simply comply with an concept at a glacial tempo, which is true for the present.

“Considering what normally happens in TV, the most important thing for me is to be allowed to make what I want to make, the way it needs to be made. So it doesn’t really matter to me what channel.”

