Mum-of-two transforms two-bed bungalow into ‘stunning’ home with five rooms

A mother-of-two with a ardour for design has revealed how she remodeled her small two-bedroom £200,000 bungalow right into a ‘beautiful’ dream five-bedroom home with a finances of £128,000.

Georgina Russell, from Cornwall, who saved solely the structural partitions of the clutter-filled bungalow she purchased in 2017, informed how the messy abode beforehand belonged to a hoarder who had handed away.

Talking completely to FEMAIL, the savvy house owner went on to clarify how she took inspiration from the We Love Mrs Hinch Fb group – and members had been left so ‘mind-blown’ by her spectacular transformation, that many did not imagine it was the identical home.

‘We now have a five-bedroom property with utility room, main bedroom, rest room, entrance corridor and open plan kitchen eating front room,’ Georgina defined.

The mother-of-two informed how the refurbishment, mixed with planning her wedding ceremony to husband Tom, an architect, whom she wed in July 2019, ‘was fairly probably probably the most disturbing time of [the couple’s] lives.’

Earlier than footage present how the home was stuffed from floor-to-ceiling with litter and regarded in determined want of a revamp.

The small rooms provided little pure gentle, whereas the soiled partitions wanted a lick of paint and the carpeted flooring had been outdated.

‘The backyard was so overgrown,’ recalled Georgina. ‘There was even a automotive hidden within the drive that you would not see.’

The couple’s lavish new kitchen, which boasts yellow and black decor, is miles away from the small and slender kitchen the property had earlier than

The couple got a hand by one among Tom’s buddies, who helped flip the decrepit property right into a lush five-bedroom dwelling – full with immaculate partitions, lavish wood flooring, and even a gymnasium.

Additionally they obtained a wrap-around flat roof parapet extension and transformed the storage to kind two downstairs double bedrooms.

Outdoors of the property, the couple remodelled their backyard and constructed two sheds for use for storage, earlier than widening the driveway to create two parking areas as an alternative of 1.

In the meantime, every room incorporates a Nordic type, which is minimalist and helps to stress the home’s stand-out options – and lots of the objects had been bought at a discount value from the likes of eBay.

Georgina and Tom utterly prolonged the construction of the home in a bid to extend the house. Pictured, the home’s staircase now

One of many home’s new rest room, outfitted with an Italian bathe, rest room and luxurious sink (pictured)

The couple created a light-weight and ethereal kids’s room – full with bunk beds and pastel-coloured toys (pictured)

Tom and Georgina’s room (pictured left) is true subsequent to their daughter’s room (proper). The household completed the development of the home in 2019

And plenty of on the Fb group had been left blown away by the earlier than and after footage of the unrecognisable renovation – with some even joking it might probably’t be the identical home.

‘What a spectacular job. It’s so stunning. I might by no means have guessed it was the identical home,’ wrote one, whereas a second commented: ‘I can’t deal with your home. It’s simply completely thoughts blowing.’

An additional added: ‘OMG! What a tremendous house you’ve created. You have to be exhausted? Time to take a seat along with your ft up and take what you’ve achieved.

The home now (pictured) boats an extension and revamped backyard. It additionally consists of two driveways for parking as an alternative of 1

The outside of the home from the again. It features a gymnasium and a veranda and a wood terrace (pictured)

Georgina made positive her dream dwelling included a gymnasium (pictured), which boasts loads of gentle and house