Mum reveals how she feeds a family of six for just £3 using an app to get huge haul from Morrisons

A thrifty mum-of-four has shared how she feeds her household for lower than £three every week utilizing a nifty Morrisons hack.

Rebekah Scott, 27, from Bexleyheath, south London stated she managed to take residence £32 value of meals with change from £5 due to the Too Good To Go app.

Her haul included packets of Wotsit crisps, contemporary fruit and greens in addition to Kinder sweets and Raffaello.

The app, which was launched in 2016, goals to avoid wasting clients money whereas saving the planet by reducing down on meals waste, and to this point it has partnered with 2,462 outlets, cafes and eating places throughout the nation.

Morrisons lately grew to become the primary grocery store to enroll to Too Good To Go, and buyers have been choosing up packing containers of meals on the finish of the day, which might have in any other case been chucked away.

Consumers do not know what they are going to get once they buy a £three.09 ‘magic bag’, however a lot of the meals is previous or nearing its Finest Earlier than Date.

Sharing the picture to the Newest Offers Fb group, she wrote: ‘One other good Morrisons field. Together with a field of 30 x combine kinder sweets, a field of all butter fudge and a field of Raffaello’.

In an earlier put up she shared a pictured of an enormous haul of greens, together with sprouts, tomatoes, carrots and chestnuts.

Rebekah wrote: ‘I purchased the Morrisons Magic Field from an App known as Too Good To Go’

‘As a household of six, with 4 youngsters aged three months, one, six and 9, we’re all the time on the look out for a cut price so at £three.09 a field we gave it a go.

‘Anticipating the field to include fruit and veg that was getting previous its greatest we had been a bit sceptical, however after we picked up our field we had been amazed on the sensible contents, all of which was nonetheless in date and most till subsequent 12 months!

WHAT IS TOO GOOD TO GO? Too Good To Go is a cellular app designed to assist join companies with locals with a view to decide up meals at a cut price value that may have in any other case been thrown out. Utilizing the app, clients order a bag of meals, normally priced between £2 and £three.80, from a close-by cafe, restaurant or store. Clients are allotted a time to choose up their meals, normally simply earlier than closing time or after lunch and dinner, and the corporate offers the eating places with eco-friendly takeaway packaging. The service was launched by Chris Wilson and pal Jamie Crummie in Denmark earlier than the duo introduced the idea residence to the UK. Talking to Femail in 2016, founder Chris stated: ‘Naturally, cities produce numerous waste and primarily we’re trying to redistribute that and make a dent on the meals waste epidemic that has turn into increasingly more prevalent lately – it’s not nearly offering low cost meals.’ ‘When you concentrate on the influence of such waste on the atmosphere, in addition to the truth that over 1 million UK residents had been in receipt of emergency meals parcels final 12 months, it simply doesn’t make sense for a lot edible produce to be thrown away.’ The app, which is free to obtain on iOS and Android, launched in 2016 and has since expanded to work with 2462 companions within the UK, with extra in Denmark, Norway, France, and Germany.

‘We acquired, carrots, dates, sprouts, chestnuts, monkey nuts, cashews, sticky Deri dates, mushrooms, chocolate fruit and nut collections, chestnuts, grapes, peppers, persimmons, celery, aubergine, parsnips, luggage of oranges, onions, garlic, kale, vine tomatoes, packing containers of raisins, a cucumber and a punnet of cherries.’

Rebekah added that her store would have value her £32, which means she saved ninety per cent.

She instructed the Mirror: ‘This may have value £31.93 however we solely paid £three.09 for the field, making a saving of £28.84,’ she defined.

Susan Dransfield, believed to be from Barnsley, posted an image of her store to the Fb group Excessive Couponing and Bargains UK. Her haul included Monster Munch crisps, contemporary blueberries, bananas, parsnips and apples, which she bought from her native grocery store through the Too Good To Go app

‘This was our second field we collected, the primary being a couple of days earlier and which additionally contained an excellent vary of merchandise.

‘We now have ordered one other one for assortment at present so fingers crossed we’re fortunate sufficient to get some good merchandise once more!’

Earlier this 12 months, Susan Dransfield, from Barnsley, posted an image of her store to the Fb group Excessive Couponing and Bargains UK.

Susan beforehand shared an image of one other ‘magic bag’ from Morrisons, that value her simply £three.09. This included 36 eggs, 12 packs of Mr Kipling muffins, and a pack of chocolate brioche

Her goodies included Monster Munch crisps, contemporary blueberries, bananas, parsnips and apples, which she bought from her native grocery store through the Too Good To Go app.

And plenty of different buyers have shared their hauls from the store – together with one who calculated they saved a large 77 per cent of their groceries, shopping for two packing containers for a complete of £6.18 and receiving £26.43 value of meals.

With change from a tenner, the consumer picked up 24 bread rolls, six pitta breads, two loafs of bread, six croissants, a chocolate cake and a plethora of fruit and greens.

One other person shared an image of dozens of apples, grapes, mushrooms and parsnips, all of which they’d picked up for £three.09.

Since launching in 2016, the Too Good To Go’s founders Chris Wilson and Jamie Crummie estimate they’ve saved 61,645 tonnes of CO2 from 24,658,169 meals, in accordance with its web site.

One person stated they had been ‘combating meals waste’ with this field of ‘eight lemons, 5 lettuces, 5 cooking apples, three packs of cobnuts, three potatoes, three purple peppers, 2 cucumbers, 2 aubergines, asparagus, blueberries, chillies, an avocado, a mango, an orange and a purple apple’

Nearly two million folks have signed as much as the app within the UK, and recurrently bag bargains on the finish of the day from outlets, cafes and eating places who would in any other case have throw the meals away.

At present solely 80 Morrisons are utilizing the app, throughout the UK, however the retailer hopes to develop nationwide if the trial is profitable.

Comfort retailer chain Nisa native have additionally signed up, in addition to many unbiased grocers.