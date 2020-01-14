Mum-to-be reveals how batch-cooking has helped her clear £16,000 of debt in a YEAR

A savvy mother-to-be has revealed how she cooks as much as six weeks’ value of meals for as little as 87p per portion.

Grainne McNamee, 34, from Belfast, not too long ago spent two days batch cooking 75 meals for herself and her husband Ryan, that means the couple are all set for the remainder of January and effectively into February.

The savvy cook dinner makes use of a £69 hamper from a web-based price range meat retailer and makes use of the produce to whip up meals from scratch.

Since batch cooking, Grainne and Ryan’s meals store invoice has fallen from £500 a month to round £200.

The couple have been residing frugally for round 18 months after rejigging their funds to be able to repay £16,000 of debt in a single yr, forward of turning into mother and father.

How Grainne used her Musclefood hamper to create 75 parts of meals Product Meals Parts Hen breast Hen breast Hen soup / shwarma / BBQ hen stuffed candy potato 28 Minced beef Chilli/spaghetti Bolognese 12 Steaks Fajita bowl/stir fry eight Bacon Bacon and egg breakfast muffins 6 Peri Peri Hen Peri Peri hen wraps four Sausages Roasted sausages with marinara four Gammon Gammon with pineapple salsa and veg 2 Hen burgers Hen burgers and candy potato wedges 2 Meatballs Meatball bake four Hache steaks Hache steak and chips 2 Protein pots three

The tasty dishes included Thai hen soup, steak stir fry and BBQ hen stuffed candy potato – and she or he sourced the substances from musclefood.com’s New Yr Tremendous Lean Hamper.

Grainne, who’s seven months pregnant along with her first little one, defined how planning and batch cooking meals has been financially helpful to her and her rising household.

‘Planning meals every month and batch cooking them over a few days was one of many first issues I did after I began to repay our money owed and it is one thing I nonetheless do now,’ she informed FEMAIL.

‘The financial savings I make are unbelievable – I nonetheless shock myself typically at how little I can cook dinner up a portion for, but the meals are tasty, nutritious and pretty much as good as something you’d order in a restaurant or from a takeaway.’

Grainne’s thrifty meal plan ROASTED SAUSAGE AND VEGETABLES WITH MARINARA 400g tinned tomatoes 29p three small brown onions 15p 1 tsp dried basil 2p 1 tsp dried oregano 2p 1 tsp smoked paprika 2p 2 tbsp lemon juice 5p 1 tsp sugar 2p three small purple onions 15p three blended peppers 99p eight cherry tomatoes 15p 6 musclefood pork sausages 98p 1 tbsp rapeseed oil 2p 1 tsp salt and pepper 2p Sprinkle chilli flakes 1p TOTAL COST: £2.89 SERVINGS: 2 COST PER SERVING: £1.44 Alongside the best way, Grainne has give you methods to make meals go additional together with bulking out mince with carrots and utilizing frozen veg to pad out a dish THAI CHICKEN SOUP 2 musclefood hen breasts £2.24 2 hen inventory cubes 7p 250ml coconut milk 45p Bulb garlic 17p 100g ginger 35p three limes 60p 1 lemon 20p 2 chillies 30p 20g recent coriander 15p 100g cabbage 20p three carrots 16p 75ml fish sauce 15p 400g rice noodles £1.10 Garnish – chilli flakes 5p TOTAL COST: £6.19 SERVINGS: 6 COST PER SERVING: £1.03 The savvy shopper has additionally created a Thai hen soup (above) regardless of being frugal along with her cash STEAK STIR FRY 1 musclefood rump steak £2.74 ½ head of broccoli 27p 2 peppers 66p 100g cabbage 20p 1 brown onion 5p ½ bulb garlic 12p 1 carrot 6p 45ml gentle soy sauce 9p 15ml darkish soy sauce 3p 30ml fish sauce 6p 45ml candy chilli sauce 9p 125g egg noodles 29p 1 lime 20p 1 inexperienced chilli 15p Garnish – recent coriander 5p TOTAL COST: £5.06 SERVINGS: three COST PER SERVING: £1.68 Grainne cooks up dishes comparable to her Mexican rice bowl with meat from her musclefood hamper and recent substances GAMMON WITH PINEAPPLE SALSA 2 musclefood gammon steaks £2.57 ½ head of broccoli 27p ½ inexperienced pepper 16p 50g inexperienced beans 18p 1/eight pineapple 13p 1 tomato 13p 1 lime 20p 1 purple chilli 15p 5g recent coriander 4p Salt and pepper 1p TOTAL COST: £three.84 SERVINGS: 2 COST PER SERVING: £1.92 Grainne has shared numerous cash saving recommendations on her Instagram web page @WannaBeDebtFree MEXICAN RICE BOWL 150g rice 15p 2 blended peppers 66p eight mushrooms 32p 10 cherry tomatoes 20p 1 small purple onion 5p 1 tsp smoked paprika 2p 1 tsp paprika 2p 1 tsp oregano 2p 1 tsp cumin 2p 1 tsp dried coriander 2p 1 tsp chilli powder 2p 1 musclefood rump steak £2.74 2 limes 40p ½ avocado 28p 2 tbsp bitter cream 10p Garnish – recent coriander 5p Salt and pepper 1p TOTAL COST: £5.41 SERVINGS: 2 COST PER SERVING: £2.70 Grainne’s steak fajita bowl with rice prices simply £2.70 per head BBQ CHICKEN STUFFED SWEET POTATO 1 candy potato £1.12 1 musclefood hen breast 81p 2 tbsp BBQ Sauce 5p 1 tbsp goats cheese 20p Garnish – purple onion 1p Garnish – lettuce 5p Garnish – recent coriander 5p Salt and pepper 1p TOTAL COST: £2.30 SERVINGS: 1 COST PER SERVING: £2.30 Grainne’s BBQ hen candy potato prices £2.30 per serving CHICKEN SHAWARMA BOWL 2 musclefood hen breasts £2.24 1 tsp paprika 2p 1 tsp smoked paprika 2p 1 tsp turmeric 2p 1 tsp garlic granules 2p four tbsp rapeseed oil 8p 1 tbsp lemon juice 5p 80g quinoa 52p 1/three cucumber 20p ½ inexperienced pepper 15p ¼ purple onion 3p four lettuce leaves 3p 1 wrap 11p 1 lemon 20p 2 tbsp bitter cream 10p 10 cherry tomatoes 20p Garnish – recent coriander 5p Salt and pepper 1p TOTAL COST: £four.05 SERVINGS: 2 COST PER SERVING: £2.02 The savvy dwelling cook dinner has nonetheless been capable of create an array of meals together with BBQ hen and steak stir fry BACON AND EGG MUFFINS 6 musclefood bacon medallions £1.28 6 eggs 95p 2 mushrooms 8p 5 cherry tomatoes 10p 30g frozen peas 3p ½ inexperienced pepper 15p Salt and pepper 1p three lettuce leaves 2p Garnish – chilli flakes 1p TOTAL COST: £2.63 SERVINGS: three COST PER SERVING: 87p Grainne makes breakfast muffins with bacon and eggs, costing 87p per serving

The mum-to-be has been capable of make 75 meals that may final her and her husband Ryan for over a month

Alongside the best way, the frugal dwelling cook dinner has picked up hints and methods to assist her take advantage of out of her meals.

However she has additionally give you a few of her personal, which she shares on her Instagram web page @WannaBeDebtFree.

Grainne stated: ‘I all the time bulk up mince to make it go additional by including grated carrot. It provides a pleasant sweetness and is a good way of getting a few of your five-a-day. If I am cooking a kilo of mince, I am going to add a kilo of grated carrot.

‘Including frozen veg is one other nice tactic to bulk up a dish. I all the time add it to chilli, spaghetti Bolognese and any pasta dish. Half pasta and half frozen veg is the ratio I work to. Frozen spinach is one other good vegetable so as to add and low-cost to purchase.’

Grainne used musclefood.com to create her meals. Since beginning batch cooking, Grainne has saved £200 a month on her meals invoice

Reminding those who they need to consider portion dimension when making an attempt to save cash, she added: ‘It is also vital to have a look at portion sizes.

‘One respectable sized hen breast can simply feed two if you add numerous veg and different substances. Once more, which means you are stretching the meat additional and getting extra in your cash.

GRAINNE’S TIPS FOR FIRST TIME MEAL PREPPERS 1. Leftover evening – Each week I check out what we’ve left within the fridge and use all of it up. Typically the meal will be barely odd however I take a look at it as a free dinner. Previously I might have ended up throwing these away. 2. Stock – Look by your cabinets recurrently and do a listing. That manner you will know precisely what you might have by way of retailer cabinet necessities, herbs and spices. Additionally verify your fridge and freezer. three. Meal plan – Make time to meal plan and be life like about what you eat. In different phrases, do not forget the treats. For instance, I maintain a packet of biscuits in my desk drawer so I am not tempted to go to the store to purchase a chocolate bar. That may save 60p a day which over a working month works out at £12. four. Breakfast and lunch – When meal planning, consider breakfast and lunch and bear in mind to take lunch to work. A meal deal will set you again round £three a day or £60 a month. That is an enormous saving to probably make.

‘I maintain the price down by being repetitive with substances after I’m meal planning. For instance, if I purchase a bunch of recent coriander, I need to use it up so will make certain it seems in numerous dishes.

‘When you’re beginning meal planning for the primary time, there are a couple of easy guidelines to comply with to be sure to get probably the most out of your substances.’

Conscious that the considered batch cooking would possibly take some getting used to, Grainne insisted that it is life-changing.

‘It might probably appear daunting at first however if you begin to see the financial savings you make, it is most positively value it,’ she stated.

‘You do must make the meals tasty, with numerous selection, and interesting or the hazard is you will return to shelling out on takeaways.

‘The vital factor to remember is by procuring round and shopping for respectable substances in bulk from retailers like musclefood.com, you’ll be able to cook dinner effectively on a price range.’

In an interview with The Irish Solar, Grainne revealed how she and Ryan have been capable of get married utterly debt free.

‘Our journey to change into debt free hasn’t been simple, however it’s positively been value it,’ she admitted.

‘Ryan and I received married final yr with no debt, and we’re now saving a lot cash each month that I can truly afford to only work two days every week!

‘This offers me time to focus on my Instagram weblog and I even wrote a ebook in December final yr, referred to as Get Out of Debt: An Eight-Stage Technique to Pay Off Debt and Repair Your Funds for Good.

‘Folks usually suppose that residing frugally means being depressing, however I am the happiest I’ve ever been.’