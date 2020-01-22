Mum who says EIGHT children in ten years just isn’t enough

Tea-time within the Banham family and there are sufficient fish fingers on the go to feed a small military.

With three noisy youngsters in excessive chairs and one other 5 squeezed around the eating desk, at peak quantity you might be at an excitable youngsters’ celebration.

However all eight — aged between 11 months and ten years — belong to Imogen, 30, and her husband Peter, who, at 52, clearly has the vigour of a teen and the endurance of a saint.

‘We get through 30 fish fingers in one sitting,’ says Imogen, caught up in a whirlwind of infinite, child-centred exercise. ‘In a week, we get through 80 bags of crisps, 60 nappies, 14 litres of milk, ten big loaves and massive bags of pasta, chips, vegetables and fruit. We need two trolleys at the supermarket. Even with careful budgeting it costs around £800 a month.’

Imogen Banham, 30, and her husband Peter, 52, from Norfolk, who’ve eight youngsters (pictured) revealed their plans to have two extra

To not point out the 4 each day a great deal of laundry (a washer lasts a yr of their dwelling), 5 units of college packed lunches, the homework, the bathtimes and the bedtime tales. Christmas alone prices £2,000, whereas the yearly invoice for birthday presents tots as much as round £1,000.

‘Life is so manic!’ admits Imogen.

However are they complaining? Hell, no. This week they revealed they need one other two to carry their brood to a positively Victorian ten. Even then, Imogen is dreading the day she now not has a babe completely in arms.

How they discover the time and power to make extra infants is anybody’s guess. Their solely ‘us’ time is on a Saturday evening watching Casualty.

‘I love being pregnant, being busy, all the noise and I just love being a mum,’ says Imogen of her seven daughters and one son.

‘Once, when Peter took all the kids out, I couldn’t stand all of the peace and quiet. I didn’t know what to do with myself.’

However, on this overpopulated age, why? Even the Duke and Duchess of Sussex introduced after Archie’s delivery they’d restrict themselves to 2 youngsters to ‘save the planet’.

Imogen responds tartly: ‘Why should big families be blamed when certain people have massive houses to heat and travel all over the world by private jet? We’ve by no means been overseas and don’t depend on advantages. We’ve at all times been financially impartial, so it’s nobody else’s enterprise.’

Imogen, who jokes she could also be Britain’s most fertile girl, has hardly gone greater than ten months with out being pregnant.

Imogen was age 19 (pictured) when she turned pregnant along with her first baby, and had been relationship Peter for simply 5 weeks

She was 19 when she realized her first child was on the best way — a cheerful accident which occurred simply 5 weeks after she and Peter began relationship. With 30.three years being the typical age of a first-time mum within the UK, it makes Imogen — who had all eight by her 30th birthday — extraordinarily uncommon.

She is bound No 9 received’t be too lengthy. ‘I only have to do it once to fall pregnant,’ she says, blushing barely. However what about Peter, who has a 26-year-old daughter from a earlier marriage and is at an age when most males stay up for being a grandfather?

In addition to being a hands-on dad, he works full-time as an evening shift electrical upkeep engineer, arriving dwelling at 6.20am to assist get the youngsters prepared for varsity earlier than some well-deserved, however typically interrupted, kip.

As the only real breadwinner, incomes £42,000 a yr, he’s proud that he helps his household with no state welfare apart from baby profit.

Every time I depart hospital, the midwives say: See you subsequent yr!

He hopes to have paid off the £800-a-month mortgage by the point he’s 60 and retire at 67, however their youngest won’t be 16 then. Two extra youngsters and he received’t be placing his ft up till effectively into his 70s at the least.

That’s if he survives being outnumbered by seven, or extra, teenage ladies. However Peter laughs, seems to be adoringly at his spouse and goes misty-eyed when speaking about Nyla, ten, Dulcie, 9, Oakley-Rose, eight, Nova Star, six, Rumer, 5, Ephraim, three, Elva, two, and Taysia, virtually one.

The Banhams reside in a £240,000 three-bed end-of-terrace dwelling, pictured youngsters: Nyla, ten, Dulcie, 9, Oakley-Rose, eight, Nova Star, six, Rumer, 5, Ephraim, three, Elva, two, and Taysia, virtually one

‘When I met Imogen, I knew I wanted more children, but I never thought I’d find yourself with eight,’ he says cheerfully. ‘We never discussed how many we’d have; it simply form of occurred. However they’re all particular.’

So how do they do it? The reply is teamwork, routine, organisation and army precision, plus an excellent life insurance coverage coverage ought to certainly one of them expire from exhaustion!

There’s nothing chaotic concerning the Banhams’ spotlessly clear and tidy £240,000 three-bed end-of-terrace dwelling in Norfolk. The corridor seems to be like a small village faculty with youngsters’s coats neatly held on pegs with every baby’s title. Sneakers are tidily deposited right into a tray beneath.

Located on a distant nation highway, there are fields to the back and front — loads of area for youths to let off steam — and within the backyard Peter has made them their very own little working railway with engine and sign field.

For the college run Imogen has an outdated nine-seater minibus, whereas Peter makes do with an historic Ford Ka, although he often cycles to work.

A big organiser on the kitchen wall marks homework, dad or mum evenings and actions, however there aren’t any play dates with different youngsters — they hardly want much more youngsters working amok of their home.

Imogen (pictured pregnant with Elva, Nova Star, Dulcie, Oakley-Rose and Nyla) revealed she would not plan to have any extra youngsters after the age of 35

Imogen is up at 5.30am — her quiet time earlier than the youngsters wake — when she does the packed lunches, prepares breakfast and places her first wash on. Dwelling from work, Peter has the briefest of naps earlier than getting all the youngsters up and dressed at 6.45am.

After breakfast, Imogen masses all the youngsters into the van for the college run whereas Peter will get some a lot wanted sleep. Some mornings, Imogen will go straight to the toddler group she runs with a good friend, or spend faculty hours cleansing and washing.

When the youngsters return dwelling from faculty at three.30pm, Peter will get up they usually begin making ready tea for 5pm earlier than homework, TV then 7.30pm bedtime. Peter does bathtub and bedtime, whereas Imogen does family chores and breastfeeds the newborn. Peter then relaxes within the bathtub earlier than heading off for work at 10pm.

The 5 eldest youngsters share the biggest bed room, with two bunk beds and a single. Ephraim and Elva share one other room with two cot beds, and child Taysia’s cot is in with Imogen and Peter within the third bed room.

Once I ask if I ought to have extra, the youngsters all say: Sure! sure! sure!

Imogen concedes that if they’ve one other two youngsters, they’d should construct an extension. ‘I know we’ve been very fortunate to have eight wholesome youngsters, and folks at all times say to me: “Why tempt fate by having more?”

‘Everyone kept saying we’d cease after Ephraim, pondering we solely stored going as a result of we wished a boy, however I’ve at all times liked having infants and I can’t think about stopping now.

‘However in fact, you do fear, “Am I pushing my luck?” I don’t plan to have any extra after the age of 35.’

Imogen (pictured centre) recollects Nyla being simply 15 weeks outdated when she found that she was pregnant once more

Imogen, the daughter of a childminder and lorry driver, was working in a museum cafe and Peter a volunteer carpenter once they met.

WHAT THEY GET THROUGH In a single week… 80 baggage of crisps 14 litres of milk 10 loaves of bread 60 nappies And in a single sitting… 30 ﬁshﬁngers Let’s not neglect the 4 each day a great deal of laundry (that’s 28 every week!)

Each had been shocked when Imogen, nonetheless residing at dwelling along with her mother and father, fell pregnant with Nyla simply over a month later. ‘At that stage, it wasn’t a critical relationship and I informed him: “Oh, my God, we’re having a baby!” I didn’t actually know the way it will work out, however I’d at all times wished to be a mum,’ says Imogen.

Peter provides: ‘I was very shocked, I must admit, but definitely pleased. I was a bit nervous about meeting Imogen’s mother and father as a result of I used to be just a few years youthful than her mum.’

Along with her mother and father’ blessing, nevertheless, Imogen moved into Peter’s dwelling when she was 5 months pregnant. Each admit they had been fully overwhelmed by Nyla’s arrival.

‘It was a shock to the system, even for Peter, who’d accomplished it as soon as earlier than,’ says Imogen. ‘He’d forgotten what it was wish to have a new child, particularly the dearth of sleep. However we each fell head-over-heels in love along with her.’ Nyla was simply 15 weeks outdated when Imogen found she was pregnant once more, with Dulcie — however the couple say having two underneath the age of two was a lot of a doddle, they determined they wished one other. Then one other, then one other, then one other. All of the pregnancies have been trouble-free and the births simple —though Elva was born behind their people-carrier as Peter drove to hospital at 70mph.

Peter (pictured left) had a sick baby in every arm final summer time, whereas Imogen was additionally unwell and there have been beds that wanted to be modified

Peter additionally delivered child Taysia at dwelling final February when Imogen, once more, abruptly went into labour. ‘By that time, I’d been current at seven births, so I just about knew what to do,’ he says.

‘The paramedics were there within minutes and Nyla cut the umbilical cord.’

Imogen provides: ‘The first week after we bring a new baby home is hell. The routine changes, we’re exhausted and Peter at all times says: “No more!” However after a number of weeks, the newborn has simply slotted into the household, you’re again to regular and begin pondering: “Wouldn’t it be nice to have another?”

I’m so used to having them now. I by no means keep in mattress for a relaxation after every delivery, I simply get straight up for the college run,’ says Imogen.

‘All the opposite faculty mums take a look at the brand new child after which joke: “When’s the next one due?” Every time I depart the hospital, the midwives say: “See you next year!”’ Imogen and Peter could make it look simple, however, in fact, typically it’s not. Peter says: ‘Last summer, I had one sick child in one arm and another sick child in the other. Imogen was ill, too, and there were beds and sheets to be changed. That’s when fatigue hits you.’

Imogen who typically clothes her youngsters in the identical color to maintain monitor of them on days out, stated that they should arrive at 11:30am to get a large enough desk when consuming out

Imogen provides: ‘Typically you get up and suppose: “Here we go again.” And having eight youngsters could be a logistical nightmare. We are able to’t afford passports for all of them, not to mention a overseas vacation, so often handle a number of days annually at a caravan park in Lincoln.

‘When we eat out, we arrive at 11.30am to make sure we can get a table big enough. People often stare or tut about the noise and I worry they’re judging us, assuming we should be on advantages.’

Peter provides: ‘Because I’m round in the course of the day, folks suppose I don’t have a job when truly I’ve been up all evening working.’

Imogen typically clothes her youngsters in the identical color to maintain monitor of them on days out. Usually they stroll in single file with Mum on the entrance and Dad on the again, each for security causes and to keep away from the grumbles of different pedestrians who complain they’re blocking the pavement.

‘It’s pretty when folks say how well-behaved they’re,’ says Peter, who married Imogen in 2012 after the delivery of Oakley-Rose. ‘But that’s not at all times the case, and you’ll by no means loosen up till they’re safely strapped within the automotive once more.’

Regardless of strict budgeting, cash is usually tight — particularly when the tumble dryer and TV break down, the automotive wants new tyres and three youngsters want new footwear all concurrently occurred simply earlier than Christmas.

Imogen revealed that she typically feels responsible that she will be able to’t afford to place the youngsters in after-school golf equipment

Imogen typically feels responsible that she can not afford after-school golf equipment, however insists the youngsters don’t miss out and — barring regular childhood squabbles — all love being a part of such an enormous household.

Do they fear concerning the future? Imogen’s father died abruptly from a coronary heart assault aged 56 in 2015; and with every new being pregnant she runs a danger of haemorrhage.

‘I’d by no means have had eight youngsters if I hadn’t had a husband as supportive and as concerned Peter,’ says Imogen, who says as soon as she has completed child-rearing she’d like to return to work.

‘We’re each in good well being and having so many youngsters retains Peter younger. But when the worst occurs you simply should cope, particularly when you may have eight youngsters who want you. We’re too busy to fret about what could be across the subsequent nook, but when we’re all joyful, why cease? ‘At any time when I ask: “Shall I have more?” all of them go: “Yes! Yes! Yes!”’