Mumbai-Bhubaneshwar Lokmanya Tilak Express derails near Cuttack, 40 injured

Not less than 40 folks have been injured on Thursday (January 16) after eight coaches of the Bhubaneshwar-Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Categorical derailed close to Cuttack in Odisha. The incident occurred after it hit a items prepare close to Salagaon and Nergundi stations as a result of heavy fog, ensuing within the derailment.

RD Bajpai, Director Media, Railway Ministry, stated in Delhi: “Eight coaches of Bhubaneshwar-Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Express derailed after it hit the guard van of the goods train near Salagaon at 6.45 am.”

He stated the injured passengers have been shifted to close by hospitals and there have been no stories of any casualties. Buses have been organized for all remaining passengers to maneuver to their vacation spot. Cuttack is 10-12 km and Bhubaneswar the terminating station is 35 km away.

Officers current on the web site of the incident stated that 5 coaches derailed, three others have been displaced from the tracks.

Following the accident, the visitors on the route has been hampered. Work of restoration of rail visitors has began.

Railway has issued Assist Line No of BBS/Headquarters Workplace -1800 345 7401/402 and BBS Station – 0674-1072, Puri-06752-1072.

Helpline numbers

The helpline numbers are CSMT- 55993 (railway quantity) and 022-22624040, Dadar- 57390and 022-24114836, LTT- 62606 and 022-25280005,Thane- 61290 and 022-25334840, and Kalyan-63360 and 0251-2311499.

