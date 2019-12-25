Mumbai Cop Felicitated For Ensuring Citizenship Protests Remain Peaceful

Rajkumar Shinde was felicitated with “shawl” and a coconut

Thane:

Residents of Bhiwandi close to Mumbai on Wednesday felicitated a police officer for his deft dealing with of an enormous protest march in opposition to the Citizenship (Modification) Act (CAA) final week.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajkumar Shinde was felicitated within the conventional Maharashtrian means, with reward of “shawl” and a “shri-fal” (coconut).

Bhiwandi, a hub of the powerloom business within the Thane district, is taken into account communally delicate and has witnessed main Hindu-Muslim riots within the 1970s and 1980s.

Almost one lakh folks got here out on the streets final Friday after namaz and took half in a protest march in opposition to the CAA and the proposed Nationwide Register of Residents (NRC).

However the protest handed off peacefully, ending after a memorandum was submitted to the native authorities.

Numerous Muslim girls participated within the felicitation on Wednesday. A few of them spoke on the event, praising Mr Shinde and the police power.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Shinde mentioned the police have been being praised on social media too.

The officers meticulously deliberate the safety and used drones, CCTVs, and public deal with system to maintain a watch and handle the crowds, he mentioned.

Police communicated with protesters, assuring them that they are going to get full cooperation, he mentioned.

Rajkumar Shinde thanked the folks for sustaining peace.

The controversial Citizenship (Modification) Act sparked off nationwide protests. The Act’s critics allege that it discriminates in opposition to Muslims and violates the precept of secularism.