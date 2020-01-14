Mumbai Girl Dies After Bathroom Geyser Emits Carbon Monoxide, Says Doctor

The woman was on ventilator assist and died on January 10 (Representational)

Mumbai:

A 15-year-old woman died in an accident in Mumbai’s Borivali space of carbon monoxide poisoning after oxygen ranges in her toilet dropped on account of emission from a geyser, a health care provider mentioned on Tuesday.

Dhruvi Gohil was having a shower on January 5 early morning in her Borivali West flat when the incident occurred, an official mentioned.

“Her parents noticed she was taking a lot of time and started knocking on the bathroom door. When they did not get an answer, they broke the door and found Dhruvi lying unconscious, with the right side of her body scalded due to hot water,” he mentioned.

“She fell unconscious after breathing carbon monoxide emitted from a bathroom geyser. Scant oxygen supply in the bathroom affected her brain and caused convulsions,” mentioned Dr Vivek Chaurasia of Mangalmoorti Hospital in Gorai the place the teenager was being handled.

She was on ventilator assist and died on January 10, which additionally occurred to be her birthday.