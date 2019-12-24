Mumbai Man Alleges Head Shaved By Sena Men Over Post On Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai resident Hiramai Tiwari he was thrashed by Shiv Sena employees

Mumbai:

A person in Mumbai has alleged he was thrashed and his head was shaved by Shiv Sena employees after he wrote towards Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on social media. Hiramai Tiwari, a resident of Wadala, stated he had commented on the Chief Minister evaluating the anti-citizenship legislation protest at Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia with the Jallianwala Bagh bloodbath.

“On December 19, I posted that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s comparison of Jamia Millia incident with Jallianwala Bagh was wrong. After that 25-30 people thrashed me and shaved my head,” Mr Tiwari advised information company ANI.

“I went to the police station. Police officials prepared a report that I was beaten up. But after some time they typed a new letter and asked me to compromise… I demand strict action in the case,” he stated.

On December 17, Mr Thackeray had in contrast police motion in Jamia to the bloodbath in Punjab throughout the British rule. “What happened at Jamia Millia Islamia University is like Jallianwala Bagh. Students are like yuva (youth) bomb. So we request the central government to not do what they are doing with students,” Mr Thackeray had stated.

His assertion got here after a number of college students have been left injured final week throughout protests towards the Citizenship (Modification) Act in Delhi.

The Shiv Sena had supported the Citizenship (Modification) Invoice within the Lok Sabha, however walked out throughout voting on it within the Rajya Sabha, saying the get together’s queries on the invoice weren’t answered.

The opposition Congress and different events have accused the federal government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of working to divide the nation on spiritual strains.

The Citizenship (Modification) Act for the primary time makes faith the check of citizenship in India. The federal government says it can assist minorities from three Muslim-dominated international locations to get citizenship in the event that they fled to India earlier than 2015 due to spiritual persecution. Critics say it’s designed to discriminate towards Muslims and violates the secular rules of the structure.

With inputs from ANI