Mumbai Man Arrested For Raping Colleague After Promising Marriage: Cops

The accused allegedly acquired engaged to the sufferer in March 2019 at a temple in Pune

Mumbai:

A 45-year-old worker of an insurance coverage firm has been arrested for allegedly raping his colleague after promising to marry her, the police mentioned as we speak.

The MIDC police on Monday arrested Harikrishnan VH for allegedly raping the 43-year-old complainant on a number of events between November 2017 and September 2019 on the latter’s flat within the western suburb of Andheri, an official mentioned.

The married accused allegedly assured the girl that he was planning to divorce his spouse, who was residing in Kerala with their six-year-old daughter, he mentioned.

Harikrishnan additionally allegedly acquired engaged to the sufferer in March 2019 at a temple in Pune, and made the engagement public, he added.

Nevertheless, when the accused’s spouse knowledgeable the sufferer that he had no intention of divorcing her, the sufferer lodged an FIR.

The accused has been arrested below sections of rape, punishment for dishonest and others related provisions of the Indian Penal Code, senior inspector Anil Koli of MIDC police station mentioned.