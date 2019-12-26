Mumbai Man Creates ‘Smart’ Christmas Tree In Memory Of Sister

Douglas Saldanha’s backyard at Adarsh Nagar, Worli is open to public until January 6 subsequent 12 months

Douglas Saldanha, a panorama architect from Mumbai’s Worli, in reminiscence of his late sister Twila embellished a 67-feet Christmas tree with over 50,000 lights, out of which 192 sensible lights might be voice-controlled with Alexa.

The setup is made magical by Alexa, a voice assistant that comes with Amazon Echo sensible audio system. Guests on a mere command to Alexa can change the color of those sensible lights to match their favorite, instance “Alexa, change magic tree to pink”.

Mr Douglas’s backyard at Adarsh Nagar, Worli is open to public until January 6 subsequent 12 months. He has even organized for a photograph sales space for individuals who need to click on an image with the Alexa powered Christmas tree.

He’s additionally organising three events, one which was simply held on December for 145 underprivileged youngsters the place he received eminent political leaders to present instructional equipment like faculty baggage with train books and compass containers.

On the December 28 Mr Douglas is internet hosting a youngsters’s Christmas social gathering and on January 2 a New Yr’s social gathering for senior residents of his colony.

