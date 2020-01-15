Mumbai man molests 17-year-old ex-Bollywood actor on flight, gets 3 years in prison

High 5 Bollywood controversies of 2019













A 41-year-old Mumbai man who was accused of molesting a former Bollywood actor on board a home flight in December 2017, was awarded three years’ rigorous imprisonment by the particular court docket in Mumbai on Wednesday, January 15.

A case underneath IPC Part 376 (rape) and Safety of Kids from Sexual Offences (Pocso) has been filed towards the accused. (Representational Picture)

Particular Choose AD Deo, heard instances underneath the Safety of Kids from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, convicted Vikas Sachdev underneath Indian Penal Code Part 354 (assault or prison drive on lady with an intent to outrage her modesty).

Accused convicted underneath POCSO Act

Sachdev was additionally convicted underneath related provisions of the POCSO Act, for the reason that sufferer was 17 years” previous when the incident happened. Whereas searching for minimal punishment for Sachdev, his lawyer Adnan Shaikh argued that the accused was the only breadwinner of his household. Mr Shaikh additionally stated that his shopper was a first-time offender and had no earlier prison document.

Then again, the prosecution sought most punishment for the accused. In December 2017, the sufferer alleged that she was molested by a co-passenger on board an Air Vistara flight from Delhi to Mumbai. She narrated her ordeal on Instagram by way of a reside video.

17-year-old sufferer molested on flight

Flight passenger lies down on struggle’s premium seats with out paying, sparks furyInventive Commons

The sufferer, in her submit, stated a co-passenger sitting behind her put up his ft on her armrest. “So, I was in a flight travelling from Delhi to Mumbai today and right behind me one middle-aged man who made my two-hour journey miserable. I tried to record it on phone to understand it better because the cabin lights were dimmed, I failed to get it…,” she stated.

“The lights were dimmed, so it was even worse. It continued for another five to ten minutes and then I was sure of it. He kept nudging my shoulder and continued to move his foot up and down my back and neck,” she stated within the video submit, following the incident. The sufferer final yr introduced her “disassociation” from the sphere of performing.