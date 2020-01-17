Mumbai Professor Sent Away After Rahul Gandhi Dig, Twitter Slams Congress

Professor Yogesh Soman had attacked Rahul Gandhi for his feedback on VD Savarkar.

A Mumbai College Professor, seen criticising Rahul Gandhi in a widely-shared video, has been despatched on depart in a transfer that critics say smacks of hypocrisy by the Congress, which is a part of Maharashtra ruling coalition.

Professor Yogesh Soman, the Director of Mumbai College’s Academy of Theatre Arts, has been despatched on depart due to complaints from college students, declare college authorities. Nonetheless, many imagine the rationale behind the motion is his feedback attacking Rahul Gandhi.

“Professor Yogesh Soman has given an offensive statement against Rahul Gandhi. A professor’s work is to teach children, not to give statements like these. He has been sent on leave for now but soon action will be taken,” Maharashtra Residence Minister Anil Deshmukh instructed information company ANI.

College officers say even earlier than Professor Soman made the feedback, no less than 73 college students had been protesting in opposition to him. Now some 39 college students have come out in help of the professor, making it a Congress versus BJP row. The scholars who complained in opposition to the professor say their stand has nothing to do with politics.

“He has a degree in Political Science, Marathi and Journalism. Where is his master’s degree in Theatre Arts,” one of many college students who complained in opposition to the professor instructed HEARALPUBLICIST.

“Our classes haven’t been held properly. One faculty member who has a PhD in Folk Arts is teaching lighting. That is wrong,” alleged one other scholar.

“Our problems are with the education provided, classes and syllabus. The viral video happened much after our complaint against him,” the scholar added.

A scholar who helps the professor instructed HEARALPUBLICIST, “They wrote a letter against the professor to the administration. We wrote a letter supporting him. Why haven’t our voices been heard?”

A video of the professor criticising Rahul Gandhi for his feedback on VD Savarkar had gone viral. A number of different movies, together with one in all him repeatedly smacking an object whereas defending the RSS (BJP’s ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh), have been additionally broadly circulated.

In one of many movies, Professor Soman is heard saying, “You’re no Savarkar. The reality is you aren’t even an actual Gandhi. You do not have the qualities of Gandhi in you. I protest in opposition to your ‘pappugiri‘.” This was in reference to Rahul Gandhi saying at a Delhi rally: “My name is not Rahul Savarkar. My name is Rahul Gandhi. I will never apologise for truth.”

College students level out that there was a grievance in opposition to the professor on November 25 however this video was made on December 14.

The BJP is says the transfer in opposition to the professor is an assault on freedom of expression.

“He has faced this action for speaking up for Savarkar even while a Shiv Sena Chief Minister leads the state. This is a worry,” Union Minister for Atmosphere and Forests Prakash Javadekar stated on Thursday.

Maharashtra Congress Spokesperson Sachin Sawant stated: “The professor is working on the directions of the RSS and the BJP is spreading its ideology by appointing people like him.”

On-line, the transfer has been slammed by many, with the Congress being referred to as out for double requirements.

Whereas the political controversy performs out, an inquiry has been arrange in opposition to the professor.