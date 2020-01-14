Mumbai railway cop rapes cab driver for refusing ride to red light area

Justice for Nirbhaya | Supreme Courtroom rejects rapist Akshay Singh’s evaluate plea













In a stunning incident, a Railway Safety Drive constable, Amit Dhankad, allegedly raped a cab driver for reportedly refusing to provide him a trip to the red-light space in Mumbai on Sunday, January 12, in line with the police.

Cab driver refuses to trip to pink mild space

The stunning incident occurred when the cab driver was enjoyable on a bench on the P D’Mello Highway, close to the enduring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). The RPF constable recognized as one Amit Dhankad, who approached the cabby and requested for a trip to one of many prostitution dens within the Grant Highway space of south Mumbai.

When the cabby refused, an enraged Dhankad brutally assaulted him, dragged him to a nook within the railway premises and had unnatural intercourse with him. Later, he left the sufferer and decamped along with his cash, taxi keys and different belongings, mentioned the police.

Accused arrested, suspended from duties

Following the cabby’s grievance, a crew of MRA Marg Police reached the spot and subsequently arrested Dhankad on Monday underneath varied sections of Indian Penal Code. Taking critical cognizance of the stunning incident, the RPF has suspended Dhankad from his duties and additional investigations are underway.