Mumbai-Railways, UP-Saurastra Games to Have Late Starts Due to Solar Eclipse

Mumbai, Dec 25 (PTI) The second day of the continued Ranji Trophy Group matches in Mumbai and Rajkot will begin late by two hours from the common time as a consequence of photo voltaic eclipse.

A supply within the host state affiliation confirmed the event after the opening day’s play between Mumbai and Railways concluded on the Wankhede Stadium right here.

A photo voltaic eclipse happens when a portion of the earth is engulfed in a shadow forged by the moon which absolutely or partially blocks daylight.

All Ranji Trophy video games start at 9.30 am.

Railways have taken a slim two runs lead after bundling out the 41-time Ranji Trophy champions for a celebration 114. They’re 116/5 of their first essay.

Equally, the Saurashtra Cricket Affiliation (SCA), which is internet hosting Uttar Pradesh at its stadium in Rajkot, additionally stated that the play will begin there at 11.30am on Thursday.

“Tomorrow, the match will start at 11:30 a.m. due to Solar Eclipse,” the SCA acknowledged in a launch.

Saurashtra are comfortably positioned at 322/eight with Check specialist Cheteswar Pujara, Sheldon Jackson and Harvik Desai slamming half centuries.

(That is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated Information feed, LatestLY Workers could not have modified or edited the content material physique)