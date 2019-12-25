Mumbai Rains: Parts of Maximum City Receive Rainfall on Christmas; Here’s How Mumbaikars Reacted to Untimely Showers

Monsoon 2019 (Picture Credit: PTI)

Mumbai, December 25: On Christmas eve, a number of components of Mumbai and adjoining suburbs acquired gentle rainfall. Thane, Dombivli, Oshiwara, Jogeshwari West, Panvel, Malad, Ghatkopar Vikhroli, Airoli, Kandivali and Vile Parle skilled gentle drizzles on Wednesday night. The showers are attributable to low-pressure over the Arabian Sea. Mumbai Rain Alert: IMD Predicts Mild Rainfall in Most Metropolis, Thane and Palghar.

Based on IMD (India Meteorological Division), there’s a chance of very gentle to gentle rain within the metropolis and suburban for at the moment and Thursday, December 26. For the subsequent two days, minimal temperature will probably be 23 diploma Celsius and most temperature to be round 32 diploma Celsius. Mumbai Rains: Metropolis Receives Unseasonal Rainfall in December, IMD Predicts Mild Rains Attributable to Despair within the Arabian Sea.

In the meantime, Twitteratis Are Sharing Their Shocked Reactions On The Unseasonal Mumbai Rains:

Mumbai rains have lasted greater than as of late relationships #MumbaiRains — Labdhi Shah (@honey1925) December 25, 2019

It’s drizzling in Churchgate proper now! First, the sport between Mumbai and Railways received referred to as off attributable to poor gentle and now this 🙈 #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/drtBr5PSQz — Subhash Singh (@subhashsingh86) December 25, 2019

Mild Drizzle in Many components of Mumbai in December. #MumbaiRains are again. pic.twitter.com/hy50PgMpFh — Vipul Karia (@v_kay) December 25, 2019

Christmas pe barish ka aanand lijiye.#mumbairains #mumbaiweather — Vikas (@vi_kas22) December 25, 2019

Santa Claus in Mumbai #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/LfLKKGf3aY — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) December 25, 2019

#MumbaiRains Climate God for #Mumbai sorts of climate season Sizzling, chilly, rains pic.twitter.com/UOl7pOLb9g — Gulshan Laassi (@gulshanlassi) December 25, 2019

On December 5 and 6, Mumbai had acquired rainfall when Cyclone Ockhi went previous it. Round 53.8mm rain was reported within the suburbs and 82.2 mm in South Mumbai.