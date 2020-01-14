Mumbai Woman Murdered In Parking Lot, Suspect Jumps From High-Rise: Cops

The girl was murdered on Monday and the accused was recognized by means of CCTV footage (Representational)

Mumbai:

A person allegedly killed a lady within the car parking zone of her house complicated in Mumbai’s Bhandup and later jumped from his house in a high-rise constructing.

The girl was murdered on Monday and the accused was recognized by means of CCTV footage.

The homicide sufferer recognized as Yasmita Salunkhe lived on the fourth ground within the Vakratund constructing in Bhandup.

Based on the Mumbai Police, Ms Salunkhe lived together with her husband and two youngsters within the society.

At 1.30 pm on January 13, she was leaving to select her youngsters from the varsity, when the incident occurred.

Whereas investigating by means of the CCTV footage, it was found that an individual named Kishore Sawant was chargeable for the homicide.

Later, when the police reached his house for questioning it was discovered that he had jumped off the constructing from his personal house complicated.

Police have registered a case below part 302 and additional investigation within the case is underway.