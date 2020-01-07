Mura Masa – “Teenage Headache Dreams” (Feat. Wolf Alice's Ellie Rowsell)

The British producer Mura Masa is releasing his sophomore album, R.Y.C. , subsequent week. He's shared a handful of tracks from it over the previous few months – “I Don't Think I Can Do This Again,” which featured Clairo, “Deal Wiv It,” which featured Slowthai, and “No Hope Generation” – and at present he's again with one final single earlier than the entire thing comes out in full. It's known as “Teenage Headache Dreams” and it options vocals from Wolf Alice chief Ellie Rowsell. He duets together with her over some crisp guitar pop, buying and selling traces backwards and forwards about suburban malaise earlier than it descends right into a syrupy spoken phrase outro. Pay attention under.

R.Y.C. is out 1 / 17 by way of Polydor / Anchor Level.