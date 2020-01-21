Murder investigation launched after woman, 53, is found dead on farm

By Amie Gordon For Mailonline

A homicide investigation is underway as we speak after the physique of a 53-year-old lady was discovered at a farm.

Katherine Bevan was discovered lifeless in a bull pen on the farm in Gittisham, close to Honiton in East Devon, on Friday three January.

A 26-year-old native man has been arrested on suspicion of homicide and stays in police custody.

Ms Bevan was discovered on the farm, Coombe Farm Arabian Horses, after police had been referred to as to the scene round 10.45pm ‘following issues for the welfare of a girl.’

She was confirmed lifeless on the scene in a bull pen. Her next-of-kin have been knowledgeable.

The reason for dying was not initially handled as suspicions by police, however following a autopsy on Saturday, officers from the Main Crime Staff based mostly in Exeter have as we speak launched a homicide investigation.

The farm is owned by Michael Harris, who has been breeding and coaching present and endurance horses at Combe Farm for some 40 years.

He judges Arabian horses nationally and internationally, was a director of the Royal Stud of Oman and is a previous president of the Arab Horse Society.

Mr Harris instructed DevonLive: ‘It is a tragedy. Everybody may be very upset about it.

‘She was a terrific buddy to many individuals and a really particular particular person.’

Anybody with info that might help the investigation is urged to contact Devon and Cornwall Police on 101, quoting reference 817 of 03/03/2020.